‘I’m so lucky to do what I love, I’ll never take it for granted,’ says multi-award-winning jeweller

A multi-award-winning jeweller from Northampton admits she feels lucky to do what she loves and will never take her business journey for granted.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Silver jewellery maker Steph Davies founded Scruffy Dog Silver in 2011, and was named best jeweller in the county for two consecutive years at the Northants Life Awards in 2023 and 2024.

Each unique piece is crafted and finished by hand, and all the designs are Steph’s own. The business owner likes to predominantly use sterling silver, but mixes it up with copper, seaglass and the odd splash of gold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though the business did not become a full-time venture until 2011, Steph, from Duston, has always been a crafter.

Silver jewellery maker Steph Davies founded Scruffy Dog Silver in 2011, and was named best jeweller in the county for two consecutive years at the Northants Life Awards in 2023 and 2024.

Having attended a silversmith workshop that she stumbled across more than a decade ago, she used the opportunity to learn the basics and has self-taught since then.

When asked how business has been during the first half of 2025, Steph told the Chronicle & Echo: “It’s been solid and things are heading in a brilliant direction. Customers come back for more and that’s the biggest compliment and best feedback you can have.”

As well as selling the jewellery online and at in-person markets, Scruffy Dog Silver is stocked in four locations. The first is Duston Village Bakery, as well as three others in Devon, Cornwall and Raunds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having noticed a slow in website sales, Steph knew she needed to get herself out there in 2025 – and now has 20 events planned between now and Christmas.

Each unique piece is crafted and finished by hand, and all the designs are Steph’s own.

“That’s way more than I ever do,” said Steph. “People are being careful with their money and need confidence that what they’re buying is quality. To prove that and stand out, I talk to them.”

Steph’s biggest goal for this year was to move out of her existing shed, and the conversion of her garage into a bigger workshop is currently underway. Once that is complete, she looks forward to welcoming people to make their own jewellery from the space.

Steph said: “It’s currently chaos. I’m working from my kitchen table like I did when I started out 15 years ago.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business owner has also dipped her toe into the world of wedding fairs, which she admits is a different ball game to the craft and makers markets she is familiar with.

When asked her favourite thing about being the owner of an award-winning business in Northampton, Steph said: “It makes me proud. I can’t believe it half the time and have to pinch myself.

“I’m proud of the community I’m part of. There’s wonderful people in Northampton who want to make a difference.

“I get the biggest buzz from catching people wearing my jewellery. I have to hide the biggest of grins. I know I’m so lucky to do what I love and I’ll never take it for granted.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During what has been a chaotic time getting her new workshop space ready to go, Steph has channeled her energy in a “crazy” way by competing in power lifting and completing a triathlon.

For more information on Scruffy Dog Silver, visit the business’ website here.