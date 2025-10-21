iForce recognised with global award for environmental achievements

iForce, part of the Culina Group and the leading provider of fulfilment and returns solutions for retailers, manufacturers, and brands, has been recognised with an International Green Apple Environment Award for its outstanding environmental achievements.

The award recognises the work done by Corby-based iForce, alongside its partner Allwood Recycling Services, to reduce waste, including food waste, and increase the rebate revenue on cardboard, polythene, pallets, and metals.

By introducing new sorting practices and baling technology, alongside improved employee education and training, iForce has reduced costs, improved recycling rates and increased revenue. This includes the recovery of around 200 pallets per week which now go back into network and would previously have gone to waste.

Now, selected from over 700 entries worldwide, they are being honoured at a prestigious ceremony in the House of Lords, London, on November 17, 2025. The award not only recognises their accomplishments but also positions iForce as a leader in sustainability.

Following this achievement iForce has also been invited to accept Green World Ambassador status, which includes the opportunity to have its award-winning project published in The Green Book, the leading international reference on environmental best practice.

They are also invited to represent their country at the Green World Environment Awards, the premier international showcase of environmental leadership.

Neil Henderson, General Manager at iForce Corby, said: “We’re delighted that the important work we’ve done with our partner Allwood Recycling has been recognised with an International Green Apple Award. This has really been a transformative project where we looked holistically at our operations to drive up our recycling, up skill the team, keep workspaces and yards clear and improve revenue.

“To be recognised as a leader in sustainability is testament to the hard work of everyone involved and shows how much it has been embraced by everyone at iForce.”

The International Green Apple Awards are run by The Green Organisation, an independent, non-profit group founded in 1994 to recognise, reward, and promote environmental excellence worldwide.