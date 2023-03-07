If you love award winning coffee, did you know about Hobbs in Towcester?

The cosy cafe tucked away in Towcester is a haven for Northamptonshire made treats and coffee and it is having a spring event on March 25 that you are all invited to.

Hobbs Coffee Bar has been serving coffee and amazing breakfasts and lunches for three years and is celebrating with a number of promotions, including its Spring Fair.

The handy cafe is in a perfect location, adjoined to the Towcester Cutting Rooms where you can get your hair cut and have a bite to eat under one roof. With free parking outside, easy access and being dog friendly, there really is no excuse to not pop in.

Alina, the manager at Hobbs Coffee Bar supports local business and invites you to the Spring Fair

The Spring Fair being organised is to raise money for a neuroblastoma cancer charity and will take place in the outdoor space under a marque with pitches costing £10 for small, local businesses.

Cafe manager Alina Alexandra said: “Our Christmas Fair and Valentine’s Day Fair were so successful and the spring one is expected to be even better.”

Alina is very keen to help other local businesses and uses companies in the area for award winning coffee (The Roastery) and cakes (Towcester Bakes) and they also have an area in the cafe for other businesses to advertise free of charge.

The three owners of the coffee shop and barbers are a husband and wife team, John and Kirsty How, and their ‘mate from the pub’ Jim Long. TCR (Towcester Cutting Room) barbers have been busy cutting Towcester residents’ hair for the past six years but the cafe has been a newer addition.

The cakes available at Hobbs include blondies, brownies and caramel bars and are all worth a visit to try

With the cost of living increasing and many businesses closing, they are a proactive and imaginative team and have made changes to the way their businesses have run to help as much as they can. Solar panels have been installed, fridges and lighting reduced and other small changes to help keep costs low but still provide the same quality.

The cafe treats are certainly worth stopping in for, with some incredible breakfast choices such as porridge, waffles, the new ‘Hobb’s Breakfast’ and they have now introduced their new sharing platters.

Alina said: “It’s such fun way to share and these have been so popular with our customers; ‘The Sweet One’ consists of a pot of melted chocolate to dip in your own DIY fruit kebabs, which use small squares of warm Belgian waffle, strawberries, mini marshmallows, pineapple chunks and pretzels.

“The savoury one’ consists of a pot of Mexican refried beans to dip your nachos, topped with melted cheddar cheese and three different dips: mild salsa, guacamole & sour cream.”

Towcester Cutting Rooms is next door to the cafe so why not treat yourself to a cut and cake?

Hobbs Coffee Bar has loads of tips about coffee and cake on Facebook so you can follow them and chat to them there. You will also see some of the photos of the cakes and specials on offer.