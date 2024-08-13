Iconic Northampton venue launches online crowdfunder to avoid closure amid spiralling costs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A well-known independent music venue and bar in Northampton has launched an online fundraiser to raise £20,000 by next month to secure its future.

The Lab, in Charles Street, Mounts, has kicked off a crowdfunding effort to secure its future.

The venue, which has been a cornerstone of the local music and arts scene, is aiming to raise £20,000 by September 30 – so far it has collected £1,089.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, The Lab highlighted the urgency of their situation: “We need to secure a future for The Lab. Like many other grassroots venues, we are struggling financially. It’s always been a struggle to run an independent music venue, but the impacts of Covid and the cost of living crisis have hit hard and we need to secure a future.”

The Lab in Charles Street has launched a crowdfunder in a bid to raise £20k to pay off debts

While The Lab has received support from Arts Council England, Northamptonshire Community Foundation, and West Northants Council, it remains in a precarious financial position. The statement continued: “Most project funds are specifically allocated to activities, leaving little for overheads and staff wages. Running costs have doubled in recent years, now exceeding £8,000 per month.”

The Lab also noted a significant drop in its primary income sources, saying: “Footfall and bar spend, which are our main income, are down by at least 10% compared to last year.

"We must address the imbalance so that we can make The Lab a sustainable business, but we need to buy some time in order to do this. We will use the money to clear arrears and allow us to build a sustainable platform going forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lab is a 120-capacity, co-operative, non-profit venue run by a 20-member committee. It hosts a wide variety of live events, from music and poetry to art exhibitions and open mic nights. The venue is a ‘welcoming space for all’, supported by nine part-time staff and 200 volunteer hours weekly.

The Lab has received overwhelming support from the community, including endorsements from notable figures.

Northampton’s own famed writer Alan Moore praised the venue, saying: “It is a fantastic place and in our current climate, it could really use your help. So if you can support The Lab in any way, then please do so.”

Kettering-born comedian James Acaster, who has a long history with The Lab, said: “I started going to The Lab in the late 90s, and then into the 2000s started doing projects there, performances there. It's incredibly important that The Lab continues but at the minute it’s struggling with the cost of living crisis, skyrocketing costs, but you can help, the crowdfunder’s there, get involved. Help keep it going. If we lose these places, we are effed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the community have also spoken out about what The Lab means to them. One supporter said: “I love The Lab because it's a place where many, many different people can get together, through music, through the community.” Another said, “The Lab is my community, it’s my family, it gives me purpose and it gives me hope.”

Jonty, who has been hosting the jam night every Tuesday for over 10 years, reflected on the venue’s impact. He said: “I’ve seen over the years, so many people sing for the first time in public, play the guitar for the first time in public, form a band. It’s incredibly positive.”

Others stressed the importance of keeping The Lab open for future generations. One supporter declared said: “It needs to be kept open for young people, the community, everybody. Big up The Lab. It’s the people’s place.” Another added: “If it shut down, it’d be a massive loss to Northampton.”

Click here to donate to The Lab’s cause.