‘I went to an event that welcomed female business owners from all over the world – here’s what it was really like’

I was lucky enough to attend an event that welcomed female business owners from all over the world to Northampton, and here is what the experience was really like.

If you have not heard of the Female Founders Summit, especially as it has been hosted in our town for the past two years, where have you been?

If you have seen our tens of stories on the event over the past couple of months, you will know the esteemed Female Founders Summit returned for its fourth year last Thursday to Saturday (June 12 to 14).

The Summit welcomed business owners from as far as Australia, and epitomises the importance of women supporting women in the push towards equality in the business world.

Organised by master coach Lucienne Shakir, hundreds of women enjoyed a wide variety of masterclasses, workshops, networking opportunities and keynote speakers – and were taken aback by the knowledge, pearls of wisdom and sense of community they received.

An extra day was added for the first time this year, with a full day of holistic wellbeing at Delapré Abbey – one of the much-loved venues in 2024.

The following two days, on business strategy and self mastery, were hosted across the Northampton Museum & Art Gallery and the Royal & Derngate Theatre.

Many attendees said they could not put into words the impact that this transformational experience has had on them, and I have the challenging job of summarising those jam-packed three days. Let’s take it back to the beginning…

A day of holistic wellbeing at Delapré Abbey

The three days began in the utterly stunning Walled Gardens at Delapré Abbey. The sun was already beaming at 9am as attendees started arriving, unbeknown to the tight-knit community they would become in just 72 hours.

It was heartwarming to see familiar faces who had chosen to come back for another year, as well as new faces eager to get a piece of the pie for the greater good of themselves and their businesses.

The whole point of introducing a wellbeing day was to show these women that they can do everything in their power to make their businesses a success, but if they do not take care of themselves it will ultimately hold them back.

The practical sessions included yoga and somatic movement, breathwork, holistic singing with Britain’s Got Talent finalists Northants Sings Out, and a sound bath with keynote speaker Caroline Strawson.

The talks included ‘how to live a happy, healthy life’, ‘the strengths behind your success’ and a women’s circle on womb wellness – which was the most moving part of the day.

To see tens of women sitting in a circle feeling comfortable to share intimate details and experiences was extremely poignant. Some had been total strangers just a few hours earlier.

I had a massive smile on my face throughout Gareth Fuller’s singing workshop, and ended the day laying in the sunshine being soothed by sound healing. It was the perfect way to round off day one.

A day of business strategy at the Northampton Museum & Art Gallery

The meaningful conversations continued as everyone began arriving on day two, joined by new faces who opted to come along to just the final two days.

There was a mixture of both tears and laughter almost immediately as organiser Lucienne began the day with a personal talk on what it means to be a female founder in 2025.

Not only has this woman created a welcoming, safe and inspirational community of females from all over the world, but being vulnerable with the attendees shared the poignant message that everyone has their struggles no matter how it might appear from the outside.

“Being a woman isn’t easy but it’s beautiful,” Lucienne said proudly, as she vowed to be and share unapologetically moving forward.

The first half of the day concluded with talks from West Northamptonshire Council on the support on offer for business owners, a simplification of Meta ads, and demystifying SEO.

I then rejoined the event in the evening for two of what I believed to be the best talks of the three days. Larissa Warren from The Expert Skin Clinic and Lee Chambers from Male Allies UK spoke individually about their journeys. It was refreshing to hear a man speak so openly about the hopeful work he is doing towards equality.

Having watched the graduates of Lucienne Coaching’s Academy programme collect their certificates, we then danced the rest of the evening away with a silent disco put on by The Silent Disco Project.

A day of self mastery at the Royal & Derngate Theatre

And so came the final day, which was an emotional experience to watch all these powerful women go their separate ways and back to working hard on their successful businesses.

The sessions included finding the joy in live performance, the importance of staying on top of accounting as a business owner, handling conversations of conflict in the workplace, leadership, finding inner peace for outwardly successful women, and creating engaging content on a budget.

Keynote speaker and multi-million-pound business owner Caroline Strawson also gave an insightful talk on the addiction to cortisol and struggle that female business owners often find themselves with.

One thing is for certain, every single attendee left on Saturday afternoon with something new they had learned and something to work on in their business.

Not only do they leave with a newfound sense of community, clarity and solidarity, but I know from speaking to these women that the connections they have made are for life – and in their words, that is something that money cannot buy.

Lucienne should be proud of what she has created, and I can only hope it continues to return to Northampton as we should be proud to be the home of an event like this.

For more information on Lucienne Coaching and the work that Lucienne Shakir does, visit her website here.