I tried Northamptonshire’s first head spa experience – is it worth the splurge on this viral treatment?

I tried Northamptonshire’s first head spa experience, and here is what I thought of the unique treatment that shot to popularity after going viral on social media.

Lauren Morrison founded The Skin Haus Clinic at the end of 2023, with an initial range of facial and aesthetic treatments.

Having worked as a full-time nurse since 2017, Lauren found the hours no longer suited her lifestyle with two young children and the business is now her main line of work.

When Lauren launched The Skin Haus, she knew she wanted head spa treatments to be the focal point – but it took months of hard work and preparation to launch in May 2024.

As well as head spa treatments, including the mini for children aged three to 10, the founder offers facials, microneedling, dermaplaning, peels, extractions, massages, and packages for mothers and daughters.

The sought-after head spa treatment originated in Japan and Lauren did lots of research ahead of launching the county’s first experience of this kind.

Upon arrival at the clinic, which is located at the Wellbeing Chiropractic Health Centre in Harborough Road, the ambience was immediately relaxing – even from the waiting area where you can hear the classical remixes of popular songs playing from Lauren’s room.

I was met with a warm welcome when Lauren invited me in and her enthusiasm for what she does was evident from the get go.

As someone who has never experienced a treatment like this before, I appreciated the fact Lauren spoke through the process step-by-step – which put my mind at ease and allowed me to relax further.

With a form to fill out ahead of the appointment, which provides Lauren with details about any skin conditions, allergies or concerns, this allows the initial consultation to run smoothly.

Before I knew it, I was laid down on the treatment bed and the head spa commenced. The 60-minute experience includes a hair steam, scalp exfoliation, and the application of essential oils, shampoo, conditioner and a hair mask.

While the hair mask is working its magic, you receive a chest, shoulder and neck oil massage – which is super relaxing.

In between each of the steps, Lauren uses the head spa machine to rinse away the products. It sprays soothing water onto your head and, having experienced this for myself, I can understand why it is such a sought-after treatment.

Lauren is keen to draw on all of your senses during the head spa. From the calming music and soothing sound of the water, to the heated eye mask to facilitate deeper relaxation, she is ticking all boxes.

The founder also explained that she remains quiet throughout so clients do not feel obliged to speak if they would rather relax for the duration of the appointment. That is not to say Lauren is not up for a chat during your time with her, but she would rather leave it to her visitors to choose.

The head spa ends with your hair being blow dried by Lauren, which offers a great opportunity to reflect on your time at The Skin Haus Clinic and get to know the business owner. With a finishing mist and oil, you can then get on your way.

Having booked one of Lauren’s Thursday evening appointments, which is the only day you can go later on, it was lovely to return home and continue the relaxation I had just experienced.

I left feeling as fresh as a daisy, with a bounce in my hair after a thorough cleanse. The smell of the gorgeous products Lauren used also remained for longer than I anticipated.

At £90 for the standard head spa, this package is definitely a treat – and, in my eyes, is worth it if you are looking for a new way to enjoy self-care and some time to yourself. You can even gift this experience to a loved one.

The founder prides herself on supporting those who experience scalp conditions, who typically return every four to six weeks to keep their issues at bay.

Lauren is made to be the founder of a business like this. She is welcoming and makes you feel comfortable from start to finish, and I look forward to continuing to support her independent business.

For more information on The Skin Haus Clinic, visit the business’ Instagram page here.