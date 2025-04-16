'I took a walk around Northampton town centre to see how our businesses are bearing up in 2025 – here's what I found'
On Tuesday (April 15), I walked around St Peter’s Retail Park, Gold Street, Bridge Street, Drapery, Mercers Row, Market Square, Grosvenor Centre, Abington Street, Fish Street, Dychurch Lane and Fish Street over the course of a couple of hours.
What I found was some big brand names and many well-known quality independents, but also many low-quality shops, empty units, homelessness and some anti-social behaviour. All in all, it is a very mixed offering.
One shop will be good but will then followed by a row of not so good shops and undesirables hanging about. There are certainly plenty of positives in the town, but the negative unfortunately can overshadow them at times and they need addressing.
Commenting on the current offering in the town centre, Mark Mullen, operations manager for Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID), said: “There is certainly an air of optimism around the town centre and everyone is looking forward to seeing the works in Abington Street completed. The impact of the new Market Square has been extremely positive and we are seeing plenty of families enjoying the space, while there is now light at the end of the tunnel after a difficult few years for businesses in Bridge Street.
“It’s encouraging to see many national retailers underlining their commitment to Northampton by investing in bigger units, most notably H&M and JD Sports. We’re hearing of lots of interest in some of the available units, with Northampton emerging as an attractive location for many businesses, and we look forward to welcoming more new retailers in due course.
“The Stack development is obviously one that’s got people particularly excited and that will bring something new to the town, completely changing the way that part of Northampton operates.
“Our independent retailers continue to thrive, attracting people into the town from far and wide, while the food and drink retailers also enjoy an exceptional reputation both locally and regionally.
“As always, we are working closely with partners to continue to evolve the town centre and ensure the views of businesses are communicated and we look forward to playing our role in the future success of Northampton town centre.
“This summer is already shaping up to be a real celebration as we welcome the Women’s Rugby World Cup to Northampton and we’ll be marking the 350thanniversary of the Great Fire of Northampton. We are working with Northampton Town Council and West Northamptonshire to deliver a busy events calendar that will bring thousands of extra visitors into the town centre.”
Take a look at our comprehensive list of businesses in Northampton town centre – ‘other' businesses can be classed as newer or less-well known establishments.
St Peter’s Retail Park
Chains
TK Maxx
Home Bargains
The Food Warehouse
Argos
Pure Gym
Umrah Express
Independents
Oren Pho Vietnamese Restaurant
Other
Med Life 360
The Hub Dental Practice
Gold Street
Chains
Travelodge Hotel
Virgin Money Bank
Turtle Bay Restaurant and Bar
Ríos Piri Piri
Poundstretcher
Salvation Army
Savers
Admiral Gaming Mini Casino
Independents
Michael Jones Jewellers
Sorrentinos Restaurant
Spun Out Record Store
Millennium
Rock Bottom Discount Store
Jenny’s Cafe
Oriental Supermarket
Tequila and Lime Bar and Restaurant
The Sandwich Bar Cafe
Booze City Off Licence
Ding Tea Taiwanese Bubble Tea
Gold Street Mews businesses
Gold Street Food Market
Bodification Tattoo and Piercing
Chiantis Hair and Beauty
Other
Exchange 4 Cash Pawn Shop
Mobile Phone Trade
Northampton Kebab House
Dixie Chicken Fast Food
Merlin Osce Centre
Beauty Palette
Metropole European Off Licence/Mini Mart
Golden Touch Turkish Barbers
Chinese Medicine Treatment Centre
Fame Fashions
Mailboxes Etc
Butchers
Mobile Phone Store
Anna Health and Beauty
Istanbul Euro Mini Mart
Sunbeds by Anna
AJ Practice Chinese Herbalist
Inspired Estudio Academy
Fresco Pizzeria Restaurant
Opticians Eye Clinic
Multiple Empty Units
Bridge Street
Estate Agents
Taylor Estate Agents
Ilet Isell Estate Agents
Howkins and Harrison Estate Agents
William H Brown Estate Agents
Haart Estate Agents
Jackson Stops Estate Agents
Independents
Sophia’s Restaurant
Tattoo Phil’s
Tax Account Shop
Professional Tailor and Fashion Designer
Wing Wah Chinese Food
Bars and Nightclubs
Bridge 26 Bar
NBS Nightclub
Replay Nightclub
Chains
Papa John’s
Fireaway Pizza
Other
Top Nails
ST News Convenience Store Vape Shop
Hair Art and Beauty Salon
Ci Aesthetics Beauty Salon (closed)
The Ladz Chicken Shop
Multiple Empty Units
Drapery
Fast Food chains
Former Circus Clothes Store (closed, reportedly becoming a Wing Spot Chicken Fast Food Restaurant)
Wingers Fast Food
German Doner Kebab
McDonald's
Taco Bell
KFC
Sam’s Chicken
Other Chains
CEX
Timpson
Kaspas
Penny Loafer (owned by Valiant)
Coral Betting Shop
NatWest
Independents
Grand Café
Shipmans
Zone Beauty
Snappy Snaps
Sing Long Asian Store
Body Expert Sports Supplements
Raj’s Beauty Salon
Norman’s Shop
Lucci Menswear
Santander
O’Neill’s Pub
Subway
Other
Mentor Merlin
N&H Beauty Perfume
Vapes Centre Shop
Little Euro Vapes
Mobile Solution
UK Nails Northampton
Phone Stop
Pannemark (closed)
200 Student Flats at Former Debenhams
Multiple vacant units
Market Square
Chains
Casino
Eden Mobility
Betfred
Boots
Halifax
Paddy Power
Starbucks
Burger King
Michael Graham Estate Agents
AJ Mills Stone Estate Agents
Stack (coming soon)
H&M (coming soon)
Independents
Ela Café and Bakery
Praca Coffee
Café Track
Zapato Lounge
Market Square Cabins
Les Rutherford Key Cutting
Dennis Photo Printing
Tony Jones Florists
Phone Repairs
Hung Vu Fruit and Veg
M&G Butchers (gone)
Pop-up Stalls – 7 Stalls, 5 Empty.
Food Traders included: Greek, Thai, Ciro’s Place, Sally’s Noodles, Café Continental.
Other
Phone Maxx Shop
Little Euro Vapes
R&A Vapes
Jenai Nails
Grosvenor Centre (Downstairs)
Chains
WHSmith
Quiz
ShoeZone
River Island
Ann Summers
iStore
Pandora
Three Mobile
The Perfume Shop
Lush
Card Factory
JD (coming soon)
Superdry
Primark
Office
Warren James
H Samuel
Superdrug
Waterstones
Fragrance Shop
Independents
Tony Jones Florists
Michael Jones Jewellers
Bewiched Coffee
Ernest Jones Jewellers
Shake Bar
Harun’s Studio Turkish Barbers
Browne’s Old Sweet Shop
Other
Bias
Smiggle
Grosvenor Centre (Upstairs)
Chains
Timpsons
Costa Coffee
Primark
Deichmann
Trespass
Cards Direct
The Entertainer Toy Shop
Claires
River Island
Vision Express
HMV
Independents
Olis Turkish Barber Shop
Tokky
Lewis Foundation
Nipas Hair and Beauty
Other
Es Gud Food, Tobacco, Alcohol
Mercers Row area
Chains
Greggs
Nando’s
Prezzo
Independents
Giardino Café
Bargain Bakery
Darlin’s Barbers
Stylers Hair Salon
Other
Hidden Hearing Centre
Top Beauty Hair and Cosmetics
Mobile Phone Repairs Shop
The Chicken Shop
Extra Staff Recruitment
We Buy Gold
Abington Street (bottom end)
Chains
Skipton Building Society
Coventry Building Society
O2
Wenzels Bakery
JD
Tesco
Bodycare
Barclays
Nationwide
Howden Insurance
Merkur Slots Casino
EE
HSBC UK
Holland and Barrett
Metro Bank
Costa
Vodafone
Independents
Styles of London
Noodlex Bar
Harun’s Barber Turkish
Istanbul Bakery and Café
Other
Phone Land
Beauty Queens Hair and Cosmetics
Phone Box
Foreign Exchange
Mobile Lab
Phones
Zesty Vape
Collection Vapes (Electronics, Games, Buy, Sell, Repairs)
Fresh Market Fruit and Veg Store
Abington Street (top end)
Chains
The Works
Clarks
Specsavers
Bon Marche
H&M
Sports Direct
Poundland
Greggs
Scope
Salvation Army
Burger King
Independents
Albert J Ramsbottom
Brothers Bakery Turkish
Daniel Grainger Hairdressers
Sheinmann Opticians
Dapp Second Hand
Watts
Premier Express
Other
Tech Tronex Mobile Phones
Little Vegas Casino
Fresh Market Fruit and Veg Store
Ajwa Supermarket (Halal Meat, Fruit and Veg)
Phone Set Up
Elegance Beauty
Chesters Chicken
Bargains 2 Go (Second Hand Home Furniture)
The American Diner
RKD Clothes
Hollywood Nails
Trust Estudio Hair and Beauty Salon
Rugs and More
H&T Pawnbrokers
Cozy African Restaurant
Home Essentials and DIY
Square Kitchen (Afro-Caribbean and Asian Food)
Amsterdam Vapes
Go 4 Vapes
ElectronX Hub Pawn Shop (Vapes, Repairs)
7 Star Unisex Salon
Wedgwood Pub (Closed, hotspot for homeless)
Europe Supermarket
Multiple Large Empty Units (Tesco, M&S)
Fish Street
Chains
Palace Amusements Casino
Ladbrokes
Independents
Caffè d’Italia
Yokoso Asian Restaurant
The Fish Pub
Café Creperie
Esquire Coffee Café
The Optimist Pub
Fat Fugu Tattoo and Piercing
Dychurch Lane
Chains
The Cordwainer (Wetherspoons)
Independents
Smoke Pit Restaurant
Rockabelles Hairdressers
Mission Chicken (Coming Soon)
Marmaris Turkish Restaurant
Velvet Rooms Restaurant and Bar
Rosie O’Leary’s Pub
Other
Softage Mobile Repairs
St Giles Street area
Chains
Butterwick Bakery
Stonhills
Old Bank Pub (Greene King)
Independents
Mark Elliott Funeral Services
St Giles Cheese
Cardew & Co
360 Wellness
Vintage Guru
Ann Bonham & Son Funeral Directors
Studio Nails
Andréws Salon
Exquisite Enhancement Piercing
Saints Coffee
George Lewis Estate Agents
Helping Hands
Niks Hair Parlour
Pammukale
Dreams Coffee
Eden Wellness
Abraxas
St Giles Retreat
Amplifon
Greek Bistro
7Bone
Razor King Turkish Barbers
Bonds Jewellers (The ZJP Yard)
Akasaka
Saffron
Voni Blu
Lawrence’s Café
Mooch
Grandbies
Istanbul Barber
Family Shopper
Age UK
Wig and Pen pub
Pasha Barbers Turkish
Four Seasons Nails
St Giles Jewellers
C&C Hair and Beauty
Dychurch
Montague Jeffery
Revelation Tattoos
V&B
Maule Collective
Pala
Mailcoach
