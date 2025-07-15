‘I speak to business owners across Northampton everyday – here is what it has shown me about our town’

For the past three years I have worked for this newspaper, I’ve had the pleasure of speaking to business owners across Northampton – and here is what it has shown me about our town.

One thing that has allowed me to maintain optimism about my hometown is our independent business community, who are determined to bring innovation, uniqueness and difference.

I joined the Chronicle & Echo at the backend of the pandemic, which was a time of unpredictability and uncertainty for business owners. Everyday there was a new story of a business shutting down or a founder expressing their fear for what was to come.

Over time, these have slowly subsided and although it is a normal part of life for businesses to shut down, we are thankfully now seeing more openings and existing companies moving to larger premises.

Northampton has independent and family-run businesses in abundance, and they are the backbone of the ambition that this town has to offer.

The people I speak to have been unafraid to take the leap and do something for themselves and the community as life is too short. It is truly inspiring.

I believe Weston Favell Shopping Centre is a shining example of the sense of community that can be achieved in the business world.

Having recently celebrated its impressive five decade milestone, the shopping centre has seen a rise in popularity and demand from customers and retailers wanting to get a piece of the pie.

They are currently experiencing record numbers of visitors and by mid-May this year, Weston Favell Shopping Centre had recorded more than two million visits.

Another offering in our town that deserves to be shouted about is pop-up street food event Bite Street NN, which is why you will have seen a variety of stories on this by us before.

Bite Street is the type of event you would expect to see in this country’s biggest cities and we should be proud to have something like this here in Northampton.

Not only does it attract street food traders from across the region and beyond, but it makes Northampton a food and drink destination that customers are willing to travel for. It is no surprise that this is known way beyond our town.

Times remain challenging for Northampton’s independent businesses, with many still reporting increases in bills and overheads while battling lower footfall and spending.

But one thing has remained the same – these talented and creative founders will fight until the bitter end, no matter what is thrown at them.

Another admirable thing about these founders is the support they show for one another and rather than seeing similar ventures as a threat, they lift them up as they believe there is room for everyone.

That’s why I love Northampton’s business community and I will continue to share their stories with you for as long as I can.

Is there an independent business you would like to see featured in the Northampton Chronicle & Echo? Email [email protected] with more information.