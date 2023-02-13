‘I don’t feel safe going elsewhere’: University of Northampton’s only student venue remains closed

The University of Northampton’s one student-only venue in the town centre has remained closed since the start of this year, and students have expressed they “do not feel safe going elsewhere”.

On January 4, the Students’ Union announced Element, in George Row, would be closed due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

A week later, the Students’ Union took to social media again to say the venue would remain closed due to “ongoing essential work” and it has not reopened since.

An agreement has been made between the Students’ Union and the current management of Element, which has seen “the existing partnership come to an end”.

Beth Garrett, president of the University of Northampton Students’ Union, said: “Whilst essential work is being completed, we are exploring reopening the venue or establishing a partnership with a new venue in town.

“We are working to achieve one of these options as soon as possible.

“We will keep you updated with progress on this matter and we appreciate your patience while we work towards a resolution that maintains a safe and quality experience for our students in Northampton.”

Taking to social media on February 1, Element in George Row described the agreement as “the end of an era”.

This news has come as a shock to university students, just five years on from the £2 million revamp of the former Auntie Ruth’s and Black Bottom Club in the heart of the town centre.

Speaking to Craig Evans, one student said: “I don’t feel safe going elsewhere as Element is the only student-only venue in Northampton.”

“I’m uneasy about going to other nightclubs in the town centre,” added another.

Rhodri James, a drama student whose lectures have been impacted by the venue closure as it was also used as a teaching space, said: “I just think it’s crazy. The SU has done so much to promote safer nights out and now we don’t have a student-only club to go to.”

When approached for comment by Chronicle & Echo, the Students’ Union provided a statement that mirrored what had been posted to their website and social media channels.

The Students’ Union could not provide a reason as to why the partnership between themselves and the current management of Element has come to an end, whether any progress has been made with establishing a new partnership with a different venue in the town centre, and a date they hope this will be achieved by.

The statement read: “It’s been a fantastic 18 months. We’ve hosted some amazing events and thrown some crazy parties.

“We have worked tirelessly to create a fun experience for our beloved students, but sadly a part of every story is the end.”

However, visitors and followers have been encouraged to stay tuned for some exciting news as “when one door closes, several more open”.