Husband and wife duo open new fish and chip shop in ‘vibrant’ area of Northampton

A husband and wife duo have opened a brand new fish and chip shop in a “vibrant” area of Northampton.

Selina Lawrence-Masih and Sukhrat Masih opened V7 Fish & Grill Bar in Wilks Walk, Grange Park – after taking over from the former Tommy’s Fish Bar which shut at the end of February.

Sukhrat has 15 years of experience in the cooking and hospitality industry, as a former chef at NHS Milton Keynes and Woburn Golf Club.

This is a new venture for the pair and with Sukhrat’s decade-and-a-half of experience, he wanted to take the leap to do something for himself as opposed to working for others.

“This is the first step of this new adventure,” Selina told the Chron. “We have bigger plans and this is the first step.”

The couple are from Bedford and it is the sense of community that attracted them to open their first business in Grange Park. They saw the “lovely, safe and vibrant” area as the ideal location for V7 Fish & Grill Bar.

The business’ grand opening took place last on Friday March 7 and the Deputy Mayor of Northampton was in attendance.

The owners hope V7 will be a modern take on a traditional fish and chip shop, with a variety of specials and extras available on their menu.

Though they will predominantly operate as a takeaway, there are a few tables if people choose to eat their food at the venue.

The ambitious couple are already looking to the future of V7 Fish and Grill Bar, as they have their sights set on making it a recognisable brand and expanding to further locations.

For more information on V7 Fish & Grill Bar, visit the business’ Facebook page here.