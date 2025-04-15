Husband and wife duo excited for next chapter as they prepare to open gym studio in new location

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A husband and wife duo are excited to begin their next chapter, as they prepare to open a new gym studio after more than 12 years in their first location.

Alexandra and Ricky Knight founded Fitter Body Ladies back in August 2012, which began as a small studio and has grown into a franchised brand with 22 locations across the UK.

The pair founded the business at a time when they both wanted a career change. Alexandra was looking to lose weight after having two children and was not satisfied with the existing gym offering, which is when Fitter Body Ladies was born.

This was a completely new venture for them both, having worked in finance and events management previously, and it stemmed from a care for their own health and wellness.

“We are a fabulous ladies only fitness community for over 30s,” Alexandra told the Chronicle & Echo. “It’s full of like-minded women who don’t just want to get fit, but build relationships and achieve amazing things together.”

All of the services at Fitter Body Ladies are offered in class and session formats, including circuit training, strength, Zumba and yoga, and it is the sense of community that attendees like most.

Alexandra is proud of the way the business has grown over the past eight years, with the introduction of more than 20 franchises across the UK that are run independently with their support.

The flagship Northampton studio is soon to move from Heathfield Way to St Andrew’s Road, as the founders have seen the potential for growth at the new Semilong premises.

With a presence on a main road and at the front of the building, they hope to raise awareness of their offering among the community. The new studio will open at the end of April.

When asked her hopes for the business after taking this leap, Alexandra said: “To be able to provide more opportunities for women across Northampton to access a community to support them in getting fitter and healthier.”

Alexandra’s proudest achievement over the past 12 years is the difference they have made to attendees' lives, in helping them build confidence and remember they are more than a mother and a wife.

For more information on Fitter Body Ladies Northampton, visit the business’ Instagram page here.