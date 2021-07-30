Hundreds of sad friends and colleagues say 'goodbye' to cheery Daventry Tesco worker

Robert leaves Tesco today.

Robert Magalhaes, who worked in customer services, will be missed by everyone who knew him in the town.

He said: "I will miss everyone at Tesco; they've been the best.

"I'm moving to Scotland but hope my friends will stay in touch."

Robert has received many messages from well-wishers in Daventry, where he has obviously made his mark.

His sister Joana said: "Robert is the best person you will ever meet and genuinely loved working at Tesco Daventry for all that time. He has the best heart and would do anything for any one of his customers.

"You know when he says 'have a good day' to you he really means it, feels it, wants it."