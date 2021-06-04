Hundreds of jobs on offer at online clothing giant's new Wellingborough site

Hundreds of jobs are on offer at this online clothing giant's new Wellingborough distribution centre.

Boohoo recently opened its new warehouse in the town, promising it would create 1,000 jobs for the area.

It is currently looking for hundreds of warehouse operatives.

Online clothing giant Boohoo is recruiting for its new distribution centre in Wellingborough

A spokesman for the company told the Northants Telegraph: "The roles we are recruiting heavily for are warehouse operatives, we are recruiting for around 800 heads over the next six months."

The spokesman said anyone wanting to apply needs to go to the Boohoo careers portal and enter warehouse operative in the keyword section.

Candidates will be given a telephone interview for the role, which are all full-time positions with both early and late shifts available.

The job advert states: "As a warehouse operative for our new distribution centre in Wellingborough you will be part of the operational team and will report into a warehouse team manager.

"You will be a key team player, using a variety of warehouse control systems for all operations including; receipting of goods, picking, packing, despatch and shipping."

Boohoo first launched in 2006 selling women and men's fashion and now has more than 10 million followers on social media.

The Wellingborough distribution centre is for well-known brands including Nasty Gal, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis and Warehouse.