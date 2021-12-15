Hundreds of drivers at a Sainsbury's warehouse in Northampton have been left 'frustrated and disappointed' over not receiving a pay rise five months after a deal was struck.

Around 250 HGV drivers at Wincanton's Sainsbury's warehouse in Swan Valley were set to receive a pay rise in August after a deal was reportedly struck in July between union USDAW and the company.

As part of the deal, drivers were set to get more than a 25 percent increase to their pay packet, putting them on a base line hourly rate of £18, with some set to earn up to £49,000 on certain shifts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wincanton Sainsbury's at Swan Valley

David Thom, who is spearheading the negotiations on behalf of USDAW, described the deal as 'significant' and 'positive' in October but has now said this month (December) his union members have been left 'frustrated and disappointed'.

Wincanton has apologised for the delay and said the company was experiencing a 'technical issue'.

Mr Thom said: "USDAW negotiated a significant pay deal at Wincanton Sainsbury's distribution centre in July.

"Disappointingly, the employer is yet to fully implement it and pay our members the agreed rates.

"Our members are very frustrated and disappointed, with many still waiting for their correct pay since September.

"USDAW has sought legal advice and we have now commenced a consultative ballot for potential industrial action.

"This is incredibly stressful for our members, particularly in the run-up to Christmas, they feel misled and let down. We urge the company to immediately resolve this situation, without the need for USDAW to take legal or industrial action."

A Wincanton spokeswoman said: “We apologise for any inconvenience and uncertainty caused by delays to payment. This is a result of technical issues which we are working to resolve as a matter of urgency.”

A driver at the warehouse, who wishes to remain anonymous, contacted this newspaper feels Wincanton to voice his frustrations.

The driver said: "We should have had a pay rise in September backdated half way through to August.

"There are 200 to 250 drivers, 166 of whom have not been paid properly.

"They [Wincanton] keep saying the payroll system isn't capable of of implementing changes.

"It's got to a point where drivers haven't been paid properly for four months.