Humble Northampton cafe owner says he is ‘grateful’ to be celebrating five years in town centre

Exactly five years ago on this day (April 13), the quaint Matchbox Cafe in Northampton town centre opened its doors for the first time.

Although the eatery opened in Abington Street on Friday the thirteenth, both luck and labour have worked in its favour and the Matchbox cafe continues to thrive in a challenging economy after surviving a devastating pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owner, Bing Wan, told the Chronicle & Echo: “There has been a lot of laughter and tears, it’s been good fun. I am not saying I wouldn’t do it again, I would do it all again.

Matchbox Cafe owner, Bing Wan, is proud to be celebrating his business' five year anniversary in Northampton town centre.

“I am humbled I have got so much presence. I am surprised by how far I have come myself. I am grateful that I have got where I am five years down the line.”

An experienced chef of 30 years, Bing has worked in all kinds of different food establishments from hotels to bars to restaurants including the town centre’s Chicago Rock Cafe back in the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Bing’s parents having owned a Chinese takeaway, his love for food was nurtured from an early age.

When he set about launching his own cafe in 2018, his employee Yasmin - who has been with him from the very start - embarked on the task of helping him come up with a name. At that point, ‘Bing’s Beans’ was a potential candidate.

A Matchbox car, however, sparked inspiration in Yasmin and the pair decided that it would indeed be a perfect ‘match’ for the snug cafe with wooden decor.

Bing prides himself on his friendly and approachable team - Yasmin, David and Hattie - the cafe’s nice atmosphere and its open kitchen, which allows him to engage with customers who want to chat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This journalist has visited the Matchbox cafe on many occasions when reporting from the town centre and, sure enough, the eatery offers up peace and charging outlets to knuckle down with some work and kindly ears. Customers smile and chat to one another from each table and staff join in, it is a true community hub. It is no wonder they have won two mystery shopper awards.

Bing told the Chronicle & Echo that he believes the Matchbox Cafe’s service is unique both in terms of how they engage with their customers and being very accommodating with their food - if customers want something off the menu, he will do what he can to provide that.

He said: “You make everyone feel welcome, whether it is their first visit or their hundredth visit, you make them feel like part of the family and part of the community. I have always strived to do that.”

It has not all been smooth sailing for Bing and his team. The small business survived the coronavirus pandemic and, just recently, West Northamptonshire Council have increased parking charges in the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bing feels proud that his cafe continues to prosper in this economic climate.

He added: “I never thought I would get this far so who knows where year six will take me.”