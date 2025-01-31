Huge historic church in Northampton could be turned into FLATS after going up for sale for half-a-million-pounds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A historic Methodist church in Northampton has been put up for sale for half-a-million-pounds after closing its doors due to spiralling costs – and now it could be turned into flats.

The former Queensgrove Methodist Church on Kettering Road, which dates back to 1879, is described in its sales listing as a "commanding and highly visible landmark."

The two-storey brick building, which has been used for worship, welfare, and community facilities for 145 years, is also being marketed for potential residential redevelopment, subject to planning approval.

The church closed in July 2024, with its congregation merging with Park Avenue Methodist Church, in Abington, in August 2024.

The former Queensgrove Methodist Church in Kettering Road, Northampton, which has been listed for sale for £500,000, could be redeveloped into flats. But the former Reverend hopes it can be kept for community use.

Reverend David Speirs, minister for both Park Avenue and Queensgrove, said financial pressures were behind the decision to merge.

He explained: "At the end of July, the Queensgrove Worshipping Community held our final service in our church building. Sadly, the building had become too costly and difficult to maintain.

“The reason was the building was becoming very costly to manage, but also we were having issues filling the offices in the church as well, so we came to the conclusion to join with another church in the locality. The costs involved were too high to keep going.”

Despite the sale, there is hope the building could remain in community use. Reverend Speirs added: "We have numerous interested people in the community, and we’re hoping it can be retained for community use – either by another church or by a local charity. We’d like it to stay in the community for the community."

Queensgrove Methodist Church in Kettering Road, Northampton, has stood since 1879

Viewing is strictly by prior appointment with the sole agent Chown Commercial. Potential buyers will also have the opportunity to learn more about the building at upcoming open days.

The church had a 4.3 out of five-star rating from 22 Google reviews.