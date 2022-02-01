Huge expansion plans could see retail giant open new store at site of Daventry Homebase

Aldi wants to open a supermarket where Homebase currenty operates on Abbey Retail Park.

The planning application is due to be discussed at Daventry Town Council's Planning meeting tomorrow (Wednesday).

Aldi has a smaller store in Sheaf Street, Daventry, with 11 stores in Northamptonshire already.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldi's expansion plans could see new store developed in Daventry.

But it has pledged to invest £1.3 billion by 2023 in opening new branches, averaging around one new store per week.

A spokesman for Homebase said Daventry will not lose the garden and DIY store.

They told us: "We have no plans to close or relocate our Daventry store."

The planning meeting takes place tomorrow (February 2) at 6.30pm and is open to the public. Full details on Daventry Town Council website along with agenda.