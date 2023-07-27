Hub offers free coworking space to Northamptonshire businesses

Vulcan Works, which opened its doors in the Cultural Quarter area of the town centre in February, provides support to businesses in Northampton.

It also offers lettable office space, workshops, meeting rooms and coworking spaces and hold a range of business support events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre is currently running an offer that sees the coworking space operate completely FREE OF CHARGE on the last Friday of every month – an offer that is open to everyone.

Vulcan Works coworking space

There is still availability for the next three dates – Friday, 28th July, Friday, 25th August, and Friday, 29th September.

With unlimited tea and coffee and free complimentary WiFi, entrepreneurs can fuel those creative juices while they work too! Vulcan Works also offers a Coworking Membership which the team anticipates will be incredibly popular over the summer holidays as working parents look for a less chaotic working environment! Coworking Membership costs just £30 a month with two days of coworking a month included (£12 a day thereafter), and members also receive access to business support and discounted meeting room hire.

Coworking options are a viable alternative to renting a physical office, with costs from as little as £12 a day or £250 a month for a dedicated desk with 24/7 access.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Centre manager Garrick Hurter said: “If clients use our free Friday offer in conjunction with their coworking membership, which allows two visits a month for £30 and any additional visits at £12 a time, you could visit four times in a month, which equates to once a week, and the cost would be just £42 per month.

Vulcan Works are offering coworking space free of charge

“We are delighted to be able to provide this really affordable option for entrepreneurs and hope it will make the juggle easier for working parents over the summer holidays.”

The Vulcan Works centre was created through transforming a Grade II listed former ironworks factory on the corner of Angel Street and Fetter Street as part of a £14 million project funded by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) and South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership (SEMLEP), who facilitated a Local Growth Fund contribution of £6.3 million, together with £3.06 million from the European Regional Development Fund.

It is estimated that Vulcan Works will support around 150 start-up businesses in its first 10 years, creating around 500 jobs in the area. The centre has also pledged to work with local contractors and agencies, ploughing more money back into the local economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad