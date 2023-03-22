HR expert’s course will give managers and business owners the tools they need to lead their teams with confidence

Nurturing and developing the skills of the next generation of business owners and managers is the aim of a new leadership and management course being led by Northamptonshire-based Ena HR and Training.

Founder and Director of Ena HR, Kate Coulson has designed the course to enable business owners and new managers to find out more about the theory behind people management, explore and understand their own personal style and learn how they can actively put their skills into practice in the workplace, improving employee productivity and retention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate explained: “Having worked in the corporate world for more than 20 years, I understand what it takes to lead and motivate a team and through this course I can give new managers the skills they need to develop their people with confidence.

HR expert Kate Coulson, Founder and Director of Ena HR, who is launching a new training course for business owners and managers

“We’ll explore the challenges managers face, learn why communication is absolutely critical, and look at ways to improve performance and wellbeing in the workplace.”

The course will be delivered through seven virtual classroom sessions. The next course starts on Monday, April 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad