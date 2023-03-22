News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Soccer AM set to be axed at the end of the season
43 minutes ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
1 hour ago Watch live as Boris Johnson faces MPs at Privileges Committee
2 hours ago Major price hike of Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
2 hours ago Tributes paid to 15-year-old girl who died after being hit by a bus
4 hours ago Heinz and Absolut Vodka announce new pasta sauce product

HR expert’s course will give managers and business owners the tools they need to lead their teams with confidence

‘We’ll explore the challenges managers face, learn why communication is absolutely critical, and look at ways to improve performance and wellbeing in the workplace’

By Molly WilsonContributor
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 12:18 GMT- 1 min read

Nurturing and developing the skills of the next generation of business owners and managers is the aim of a new leadership and management course being led by Northamptonshire-based Ena HR and Training.

Founder and Director of Ena HR, Kate Coulson has designed the course to enable business owners and new managers to find out more about the theory behind people management, explore and understand their own personal style and learn how they can actively put their skills into practice in the workplace, improving employee productivity and retention.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kate explained: “Having worked in the corporate world for more than 20 years, I understand what it takes to lead and motivate a team and through this course I can give new managers the skills they need to develop their people with confidence.

HR expert Kate Coulson, Founder and Director of Ena HR, who is launching a new training course for business owners and managers
HR expert Kate Coulson, Founder and Director of Ena HR, who is launching a new training course for business owners and managers
HR expert Kate Coulson, Founder and Director of Ena HR, who is launching a new training course for business owners and managers
Most Popular

“We’ll explore the challenges managers face, learn why communication is absolutely critical, and look at ways to improve performance and wellbeing in the workplace.”

The course will be delivered through seven virtual classroom sessions. The next course starts on Monday, April 24.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For more information about the course, or to book your place, email [email protected] or call 07779 788957.

Northamptonshire