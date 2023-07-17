HR consultancy starts an exciting new chapter with the appointment of HR superstar

Caroline McDonald, who is a highly experienced HR practitioner, joins Ena HR & Training from Northamptonshire Police where she spent 25 years in a wide variety of HR roles including in leadership and learning and development.

In her new role, Caroline will help support Ena HR & Training’s growing list of clients with their HR requirements, supporting with recruitment and keeping them up to date with any changes to HR policy.

She said: “I’m delighted to be joining Ena HR & Training at such an important time for the business and I’m really looking forward to getting to know all our clients. I will be supporting them across the full HR spectrum and advising them in any way I can.”

Kate Coulson, left, with HR Superstar, Caroline McDonald

For Kate Coulson, Ena HR & Training’s founder and director, Caroline’s appointment marks an important milestone and the start of a new chapter for the company she launched just last year.

She said: “It’s a really exciting moment for our business and I am delighted to have Caroline onboard. Hiring an HR superstar like Caroline just 18 months after launching the business is a real coup!

“She brings with her a wealth of experience and additional skills, not least experience with team development and selection methods, which will be hugely valuable to the company.

“For me personally, it’s fantastic to have someone with Caroline’s experience to discuss ideas with and I am confident she can really support and add value to our growing list of clients.”

Caroline will also be instrumental in helping to launch some exciting new products on behalf of Ena HR & Training, including a new online community designed to help businesses to share the HR burden.