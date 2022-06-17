How's this for a view? Look inside futuristic homes overlooking Silverstone circuit

Constructors have been appointed for a new trackside residences at Silverstone racetrack in Northamptonshire.
The futuristic buildings will be available to buy or stay in as a guest.
Developers say “the landmark scheme for Escapade will transform the trackside at the iconic Silverstone racetrack with 60 contemporary new residences and a clubhouse designed by renowned architecture firm Twelve Architects”.
Now HG Construction has been appointed as the main contractor for Escapade Silverstone.
A spokesperson said: “The Escapade residences are the ultimate experience for trackside enthusiasts, offering spacious, modern accommodation and driver-focused leisure facilities coupled with impressive views of the circuit.
“The residences will offer guests light-filled entertaining spaces, high specification acoustics and ensuite bathrooms, in addition to car parking. The two-storey clubhouse will boast an indoor swimming pool and sauna along with treatment rooms on the ground floor, with floor-to-ceiling windows and comfortable dining facilities on the first floor as well as an 8.5 metre-high roof terrace.
"Other amenities include a performance-focused gym and a private briefing room designed to enhance the year-round visitor experience at the UK’s only Grade 1 circuit.”
The first residences are due to be available from mid-2023.