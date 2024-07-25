Howden launches jersey design contest for The British & Irish Lions 2025 Tour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Howden Insurance is counting down until The British & Irish Lions begin their Australian Tour with a special competition in local branches, that will see one lucky winner have their own design printed and framed.

With just one year to go until The British and Irish Lions Australian Tour kicks off, Howden Insurance branches are inviting people to create their own Canterbury Lions jersey design that captures the spirit and excitement of the tour.

The competition is open to all, with the best shirt design brought to life and framed for the winner to take home, plus up to 30 shirts for their local team. It’s just one of several local events shared by Howden, with community rugby sponsorships, kit exchanges, Lions Pet Pawtraits and family fun days also running throughout the countdown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rob Neal, Branch Manager at Howden Northampton, said: “Having the Howden name emblazoned on The British & Irish Lions jersey is a privilege and an honour. And we must earn our right to be on the iconic shirt, just as every player who’s worn it has.

Design & win your own jersey

“Rugby has many opportunities, and yet as a sport, faces so many challenges on and off the field - that’s why we’re so committed to helping rugby thrive in the communities we serve.”

The Howden team want to help ensure that local rugby, and local sport more widely, can continue to be the beating heart of communities for generations to come. This involves anything from protecting local clubs, helping them find the right specialist cover for their equipment, buildings and enterprises, to sponsoring local teams so that players of all abilities, backgrounds, ages and genders have the support they need to tackle any challenge.

Rob continued: “With the Lions as our North Star, we’re working at a grassroots level to nurture future talent, and protect the values that help make sport an integral part of local communities. Values that bond and unite us, reminding us what is so special about the game. Here’s to the exciting journey that lies ahead – we can’t wait to share it with you!”