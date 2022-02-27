How Northampton pub is 'bucking national trend'...and celebrating British Pie Week with a great offer

An independent publican in Northampton is backing British Pie Week next month with a great offer for customers.

The Wheatsheaf in Dallington, run by Paul Tyrrell and his team, is supporting the national campaign, which starts on March 7.

Paul took over the pub in July 2019 and started to build the business....until the pandemic hit in March 2020. But Paul used the time wisely.

The Wheatsheaf landlord Paul Tyrrell

He told the Chron: "As we all know in March 2020 the pandemic hit, closing all pubs and restaurants for what turned out to be pretty much a whole year of trading, here at The Wheatsheaf we spent the time improving the pub by decorating and refurbishing both the bar and the restaurant.

"We then went on to make some real headway in our vision of making pies…….many hours were spent perfecting the recipes for the fillings and trying out different things and then creating amazing individual pies that are hand crafted on the premises from scratch.

"Since reopening fully people have been popping in and trying a pie or four and really enjoying what The Wheatsheaf has to offer," he said.

Paul added: "After what everybody has been through for the past two years we find it very disheartening that we see and hear stories of how standards have slipped across pubs and restaurants recently, with reduced menus, dirty environments and poor quality food.

"The Wheatsheaf is bucking this trend as we consistently offer our full menu often sourcing ingredients from different suppliers so we can and we never scrimp on quality, always using the best we can find for our pies.

"We work hard to keep the pub and restaurant clean and our standards are even higher than they have ever been, with hand sanitiser on every table for guests to use and takeaway, our cutlery is washed, polished and put in paper sleeves to reduce handling and we clean between guest visits," he said.

Paul says they will be backing British Pie Week with a great offer before the week starts.

"Times are tough for everybody at the moment and we don’t see why anyone should waste money on a substandard experience but we also know that we should prove ourselves to you. That's why on 5th March, for 1 day only, you can come and try us for a fiver!

"Yes just £5 will get you: A choice of pie (4 to choose from), chef's signature mash and lashings of gravy. Followed by a taster dessert - all homemade on the premises by our resident pie king and all for £5.