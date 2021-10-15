How Northampton is helping to tackle food waste at town's restaurants, pubs, cafes and shops

Picture: Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District

Town centre businesses have been given the opportunity to reduce their food waste thanks to a new partnership with a world-leading food waste app and social impact company.

Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID) has teamed up with ‘Too Good To Go’ – anti food waste initiative that allows people to buy surplus food and drink from bakeries, restaurants, grocery stores, pubs and cafes and stop it from going to landfill.

The partnership means that any hospitality and food business in Northampton town centre is able to join the app and have its annual fee waived as part of its BID membership.

Mark Mullen, operations manager for Northampton Town Centre BID, said: “Food waste is a growing concern for many businesses and their customers. By teaming up with Too Good To Go we are giving BID businesses the chance to make a real difference and create extra revenue from goods that were previously just going to waste.

“A number of retailers have already signed up and we hope many more will follow in the coming weeks.”

Consumers can simply download the free Too Good To Go app and search for their nearby business with unsold food. They then purchase a surprise ‘Magic Bag’ and collect it at an allotted time.

Research shows that food waste contributes to 10 per cent of our global greenhouse gas emissions. Since launching in 2016, Too Good To Go - together with over 6 million registered users and 15,000 partner businesses - has saved 6.5 million Magic Bags, stopping 16 million kg of C02e from being wasted (equivalent to the average yearly CO2e emissions of just under 1,912 UK citizens).

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with the Northampton BID to help even more hospitality and food businesses in Northampton to fight food waste”, adds Paschalis Loucaides, UK Managing Director at Too Good To Go. “If we’re to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and fight climate change, reducing food waste is the number one action we can take. I can’t wait to see the impact we can make together through this fantastic collaboration.”