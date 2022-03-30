How a 22-year-old Northampton mum went from 'boring' office job to award-winning salon owner

In 2018, Olivia Rosstti Lynch was working at a “dull” office job. She hated going in and getting out of bed every day was a challenge. But when they let her go, this soon-to-be young mother switched to beauty, soon earning herself national acclaim.

By February 2019, Olivia had gone all-in on a three month beauty course in London, specialising in eyelash extensions, lash lift treatments and eyebrows, and set up Olivia Niamh Beauty in Wootton.

Olivia, who turns 23 next week, said: “I really hated my job. But I’m grateful that I experienced it because it inspired me to take the leap and get into the beauty industry.

The young business owner now hopes to pass her skills on to others through her own one-on-one academy

"I’d lost my office job and just had some time to do whatever I wanted to, so I invested in that beauty course and then sort of had a go at starting my own business.

“In that first year, business was a bit slow. I was the only beauty business in Wootton village, so I was able to start building my customer base and become friends with many of them. Those people told their friends and family, who told their friends and family and so on.

"As we got into 2020, that’s when I started to get somewhat well known. But Covid-19 lockdowns put a stop to that. But since April things have grown and grown to where it is today.”

During this time, amidst the stops and starts of Covid-19 lockdowns, Olivia fell pregnant. In a small silver lining, the entrepreneur said that she was able to use her time locked down to focus on being a mother. But she did not neglect her business, as the young mum worked all the way through her pregnancy.

Olivia is now setting up in Abington with fresh premises and promise.

Olivia said: “I worked right up until I was due. So I finished work on the Sunday and by Thursday I had given birth.

"It worked out pretty well because I didn’t lose any clients during the lockdowns. So I could just focus on being a mum.

"Now I have bookings months ahead of time. I have bookings for May and June and the best part is that I’m friends with most of them. Even if I’d had to take time off during maternity, they would have stayed. I’m lucky to have such a lovely customer base.”

The beautician is now in the process of moving into a new salon in Abington.

It seems that Olivia’s hard work has done more than earn the trust of her customers.

Olivia Niamh Beauty won The Best Beauty Salon in Northamptonshire and the Midlands with the England Business Awards late last year and, over the weekend, placed 13th out of the UK for the Best Eyelash Extension Salon with the UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

Olivia even has her own academy, named the Olivia Niamh Beauty Training Academy, which supports eight student beauticians at time of writing.