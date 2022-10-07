Housing developer gets a boost with eight new apprentices in Northamptonshire

The young people will be getting to grips with essential skills within the construction industry, including bricklaying, carpentry and joinery, and office-based jobs. They will each spend two to three years learning their chosen specialism before obtaining a Level 3 Apprenticeship qualification.Jack Hart joins as an apprentice bricklayer, while Luke Clarke-Cowie, Thomas Cure and Liam Middleton will all learn carpentry and joinery. Joshua Ramsdall, Kayleigh Jenkins, Freddie Oxspring and Ellis Edwards have all joined as office apprentices, which could lead to a wide variety of different disciplines, including design, land buying, marketing, quantity surveying, and much more.Freddie Oxspring, aged 17, said: “Those of who have joined as office apprentices will spend a year out on site, to get to grips with how we build a Davidsons home and what sets us apart. Then we will spend the next year moving between departments at head office and deciding where our skillsets and interests are best placed.“I had heard of Davidsons Homes because my dad has worked with them for years. He has always said to me that they’re the best developer to work for, and that I should aim for a job with them.“I’m really happy to have this opportunity and, although it’s only my first week with the company, I’m really enjoying it.”Fran Beet, Head of HR at Davidsons Homes, said: “Apprenticeships are a fantastic way to show young people the huge range of options that a career within the construction industry can bring.“There is a well-documented skills gap in the market and it is vital that all housebuilders play their part in attracting fresh talent into the industry, ensuring the continued strength and success of the housing market within the UK.“We’re delighted that eight professional, bright and friendly young people have joined us in apprenticeships this week, and we truly hope they enjoy their time with us. Many of our previous apprentices have gone on to have very bright careers within the industry, and we are sure that this group will be no different.”