Housing developer donates Engagement Pack to Overstone Primary School in Northampton
‘The pupils have thoroughly enjoyed using the packs’
Pupils at Overstone Primary School in Overstone have been learning about housebuilding and the construction industry thanks to a donation of School Engagement Pack’s by Taylor Wimpey’s South Midlands team.
Inside the packs, pupils can find activities focused on sustainability, careers, team building and also a case study activity which has been designed to support the current geography curriculum.
The School Engagement Packs were created by Taylor Wimpey’s graduate team as part of a UK wide initiative to inform and excite the next generation about the homebuilding industry and to raise awareness of the career opportunities available.
Louisa Bellamy, class teacher at Overstone Primary School, said: “We were delighted to receive the School Engagement Packs from Taylor Wimpey. The pupils have thoroughly enjoyed using the packs, taking part in the activities and especially creating bug hotels. On behalf of Overstone Primary School, I would like to thank Taylor Wimpey for their kind donation.”