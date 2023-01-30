Housing developer donates Engagement Pack to Overstone Primary School in Northampton

Pupils at Overstone Primary School in Overstone have been learning about housebuilding and the construction industry thanks to a donation of School Engagement Pack’s by Taylor Wimpey’s South Midlands team.

Inside the packs, pupils can find activities focused on sustainability, careers, team building and also a case study activity which has been designed to support the current geography curriculum.

The School Engagement Packs were created by Taylor Wimpey’s graduate team as part of a UK wide initiative to inform and excite the next generation about the homebuilding industry and to raise awareness of the career opportunities available.

Joshua (left) and Aidan (right) busy using the Taylor Wimpey School Engagement Packs