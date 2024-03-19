Housebuilder provides ‘Pick Me Up’ In Kettering

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The litter pick falls in line with Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British Spring Clean, which runs from 15th to 31st March.

The Great British Spring Clean is now in its ninth year and is the nation’s biggest mass-action environmental campaign. In 2023, more than 400,000 bags of litter were collected.

13 members of the David Wilson Homes team wanted to give back to the community and spent the day collecting litter around the town.

DWSM - 00014 - The team at Bertone Gardens during the litter picking

Over the day, they managed to collect three small skips worth of litter in the bid to keep the streets clean.

Ben Kalus, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “We’re really proud of the team at Bertone Gardens for giving up their time to help clean up the local area.

“As a leading housebuilder, it’s our aim to build communities to give our customers new homes to be proud of and therefore it’s extremely important to us to keep them as clean and tidy as possible.”

Bertone Gardens is just a short drive away from Kettering town centre and Kettering Retail Park, which is home to shops, restaurants, pubs and an Odeon cinema.

DWSM - 00017 - All of the litter collected

The development also has excellent commuter links with the A14 and A6 nearby, as well as Kettering Train Station, which is less than three miles away and connects to London St Pancras in just an hour.