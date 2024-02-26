Housebuilder looking forward after another year of growth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Miller Homes South Midlands, which formed in 2022 from its offices in Northamptonshire, is the tenth and most recently-launched region of the national housebuilder’s portfolio, as the company continues to build on its offering of new housing across the East Midlands and the home counties.

Since opening its doors as a trading region of the Edinburgh-based Miller Homes group two years ago, the South Midlands region has grown significantly, working out of two large-scale projects in Northampton and Stevenage.

Now, the region moves into its next phase of growth, with plans for almost 350 homes at the Stanton Cross scheme in Wellingborough in the works, as well as recently announcing a further 200 units as the first developer on the Chase Farm scheme in Arlesey, Bedfordshire.

In total, the region is building or plans to build almost 1,300 new homes at the four developments already in progress, and with further plans for growth in the land pipeline, the expansion of the region shows no slowing down.

Gavin Jones, operations director at Miller Homes South Midlands, said: “The South Midlands region has worked extremely hard to become an established part of an already-successful family of regions within Miller Homes.

“Since forming in 2022, the region has grown exponentially, consistently delivering new homes at our first, flagship development at Norwood Quarter, located in Northampton which adds extra sentiment to us due to our regional location, and beginning work on our second scheme at Forster Park in Stevenage.

“This new development will launch fully this Spring when our show home opens to the public.

“With our next schemes in Wellingborough and Arlesey now in the works, from a standing start just two years ago, we will shortly be running with four large-scale project schemes with an overall delivery figure of 1,296 properties, which is a significant return for a developer of any size.

“Our regional office team has doubled in size since we opened for business, and my thanks must go back to the entire team who have worked tirelessly to put us in such a strong position to move forward with. We now focus on expanding our offering with future land purchases, consistently meeting and exceeding delivery targets for our homes and helping to create communities which we can all be very proud of.”

The housebuilder is building 396 homes at the Forster Park development in Stevenage, and a further 349 at Norwood Quarter in Northampton.

The two significant residential schemes are part of wider plans to provide additional infrastructure and facilities to both communities, to support the extra housing being built, through Section 106 contributions. Miller Homes is set to provide around £3.4 million across both of its active sites, alongside its development partners, as part of its S106 agreements.

Plans are also in place for Miller Homes to build 347 homes at the Stanton Cross consortium in Wellingborough, where the South Midlands region has acquired land with a view to achieving planning consent ahead of a proposed development launch in Autumn 2024.