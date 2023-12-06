Housebuilder 'invests in Northamptonshire'

Leading housebuilder Barratt Homes Northampton, based in Northampton, has built 785 homes in the region during the past year and contributed over £123 million to the UK’s economic output.

The achievements are highlighted in a new report which measures the housebuilder’s social and economic contribution to the region over the past financial year (1st July 2022 – 30th June 2023).

The developer covers Northamptonshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Warwickshire and Milton Keynes.

Included within the company’s socio-economic footprint are key figures relating to the company’s support for the housebuilding supply chain, local communities, environment, public services and employment. The figures show that the housebuilder:

Supported 1,721 jobs directly and through its contractors and suppliers.

Directly employed 21 new graduates, trainees and apprentices.

Supported 262 sub-contractor companies and 274 supplier companies.

Created 5.2 hectares of green space in the area for residents and the public to use.

Contributed £2.6 million locally including its Community Infrastructure Levy and S106 contributions.

Spent £29.8 million on physical works benefitting local communities including highway and environmental improvements and community facilities.

Donated £62,700 to charities.

Simon Francis, managing director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “As a five star housebuilder, we are very aware of the pivotal role we play in helping to boost the local economy.

“We are committed to a strategy that includes leaving a positive and lasting legacy in the communities in which we build homes, be that through job creation, bolstering surrounding businesses or enhancing and protecting the local environment.