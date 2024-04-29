Housebuilder donates to primary school PTA in Irchester

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The charity is based near the housebuilder’s Steeple View Chase development in Irchester, and is comprised of a group of parent volunteers, who aim to enhance and enrich the education of the pupils at Irchester Community Primary School.

The Friends of Irchester Community Primary School hold regular fundraisers to provide additional equipment and activities for the school. The organisation arranges a wide range of activities and events for the children and parents of Irchester Community Primary School throughout the year, and all profits from fundraising activities go directly to the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mulberry Homes’ donation will go towards helping provide an outside sensory garden for all children at the school to enjoy. This fun and educational tool will give the pupils of Irchester Community Primary School a space to learn about and explore their senses and nature.

The outside schooling area the donation from Mulberry Homes went towards

The contribution comes as part of The Mulberry Community Chest, in which the developer provides monthly donations to organisations and charities local to its developments. The Friends of Irchester Community Primary School was selected as the chosen charity for December to receive a donation.

Nikki Bryant, a representative of The Friends of Irchester Community Primary School, said: “On behalf of FICPS I would like to thank Mulberry Homes for their donation towards our ongoing project in our wildlife area.

“The next stage of the project will be raising funds for an outside classroom as an extra learning”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kerry Jones, Sales and Marketing Director at Mulberry Homes, said: “We are delighted to have made this contribution to The Friends of Irchester Community Primary School, and gotten them a little closer to their fantastic goal of enriching the school with a sensory garden.