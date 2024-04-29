Housebuilder donates to primary school PTA in Irchester
The charity is based near the housebuilder’s Steeple View Chase development in Irchester, and is comprised of a group of parent volunteers, who aim to enhance and enrich the education of the pupils at Irchester Community Primary School.
The Friends of Irchester Community Primary School hold regular fundraisers to provide additional equipment and activities for the school. The organisation arranges a wide range of activities and events for the children and parents of Irchester Community Primary School throughout the year, and all profits from fundraising activities go directly to the school.
Mulberry Homes’ donation will go towards helping provide an outside sensory garden for all children at the school to enjoy. This fun and educational tool will give the pupils of Irchester Community Primary School a space to learn about and explore their senses and nature.
The contribution comes as part of The Mulberry Community Chest, in which the developer provides monthly donations to organisations and charities local to its developments. The Friends of Irchester Community Primary School was selected as the chosen charity for December to receive a donation.
Nikki Bryant, a representative of The Friends of Irchester Community Primary School, said: “On behalf of FICPS I would like to thank Mulberry Homes for their donation towards our ongoing project in our wildlife area.
“The next stage of the project will be raising funds for an outside classroom as an extra learning”
Kerry Jones, Sales and Marketing Director at Mulberry Homes, said: “We are delighted to have made this contribution to The Friends of Irchester Community Primary School, and gotten them a little closer to their fantastic goal of enriching the school with a sensory garden.
“This group does great work in supporting the school and its pupils. The charity does a phenomenal job of fundraising for the school and has independently raised thousands of pounds for its pupils over the years its operated. Every student has benefited from its hard work over the years. We’re very excited to see how the school’s new sensory garden comes together and the impact it has on the young children’s lives.”