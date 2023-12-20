Hotel looking for charity partners to work with throughout 2024

Charities in Northampton are being urged to submit their ideas for how they can work with a town centre hotel to benefit both themselves and the community.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Northampton Town Centre Hotel, in Silver Street, is aiming to host a ‘Dragon’s Den’ style pitch in the New Year where charitable organisations will be given the chance to outline their vision for how they could establish a partnership with the hotel.

The hotel is currently being upgraded to four stars as part of a seven-figure refurbishment that will see it become a 146-room Mercure next year. Parent company Accor announced the deal earlier this year and said the revamped hotel will see a real focus on the ‘market town’ history of Northampton, celebrating both the history and future of the Market Square.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

General manager Simon Smith said: “This is the start of an exciting journey as we become the town centre’s first four-star hotel. It is a signal of intent and a pledge of faith in Northampton, where we want to establish ourselves as a real asset to the community.

Charities are being urged to pitch their ideas for how they can work with the hotel

“As part of that community outreach project we want to establish close links with charities to see how we can work together for the good of the town.

“We will be embarking on a major renovation of the hotel in the New Year and we want to hear from charities who can help us as we look to rehome some of our fixtures and fittings as part of that work.

“We’ve already been able to donate the pool table from our bar area to a local church hall and we want to do more of that, but we also want to hear other ideas from the charities themselves.”