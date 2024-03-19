Hospice Trust receives £3,000 donation from homebuilders

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Established in 2012, Cransley Hospice Trust works with local partners to prescribe a range of services to patients with life limiting illnesses who need expert help.

The donation, from Barratt Homes Northampton and Barratt and David Wilson Homes Cambridgeshire, came as part of The Barratt Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

The contribution from the leading housebuilders will help the charity continue to support palliative and end-of-life care, as well as help expand the services provided in the future.

Louise Gurney, Fundraising and Events Development Manager at Cransley Hospice Trust, said: “As an organisation we have a deep desire to ensure that those in their final chapter of life receive the best of care possible, and donations such as this one go a long way to help us achieve that.

“We were absolutely delighted to have been chosen to receive this donation, especially knowing our charity was selected by Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ employees. There are many excellent national and local charities to choose from so we are thrilled to be chosen.

“Many people don’t understand the importance of a hospice until they need the services, so to receive this support from Barratt and David Wilson Homes is wonderful and very much appreciated.

“Everyone at Cransley Hospice Trust would like to pass on our deepest gratitude for the kind and generous donation.”

Simon Francis, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “As a leading housebuilder we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build, and we are delighted to be able to offer Cransley Hospice Trust a donation to support the fantastic work it does.”

Will Phair, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “Cransley Hospice Trust make such a difference to so many lives that need the help most. It is truly heart-warming to see the support, guidance and hope the charity offers.”