Hospice supported by Northamptonshire Amazon fulfillment centre donation

A charity supporting people living with a serious or terminal illness has received a donation of £1,000 from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Daventry.

Myton Hospice, which has locations in Warwick, Coventry and Rugby, also provides family and carer support services including counselling and occupational therapy.

David Hall, Site Leader at Amazon in Daventry, said:

Warwick Hospice supported by Amazon donation

“We are proud to support Myton Hospice with this donation. I hope it provides a boost for the staff and allows them to continue their brilliant efforts helping people and their families during a very difficult time.”

Rich Widdison from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Daventry nominated the charity to receive the donation. He added:

“Myton Hospice helps so many people across Warwick, Rugby and Coventry and it’s fantastic that we’re able to support the charity’s efforts with this donation.”

Chris Willmott, Acting Partnerships Manager at Myton Hospice said:

“A huge thank you to the team at Amazon in Daventry for this donation. We have never needed the support more and simply can’t do what we do – providing free-of-charge care for terminally ill adults across Coventry and Warwickshire – without this kind of amazing support.”

“Thank you on behalf of everyone at Myton Hospice and, most importantly, on behalf of our patients and their loved ones, whose lives your support makes such a difference to.”

