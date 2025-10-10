Homeowners on the map in collaboration between two Northants businesses steeped in heritage

With more than two centuries of customer service between them, two Northamptonshire heritage brands have announced a collaboration which will see homeowners offered the best in choice when it comes to all-things home.

Home lifestyle store, Bell of Northampton, has partnered with fellow local business, Jackson-Stops estate agent to offer an all-round service to home owners.

For more than 125 years, Bell of Northampton has been one of the most recognisable stores in Northampton, introducing generations of homeowners to the latest trends designed to help them make the most of their homes.

Property experts since 1910, Jackson-Stops has a national office network of over 40 offices, with its Northampton branch located on Bridge Street. Its tailored approach to residential property in the mid to upper sector of the market puts its clients at the centre of all they do, which goes hand-in-hand with the ethos of Bell.

Pictured, left to right, is Robert Godfrey, partner at Jackson-Stops and Lee Ferris, managing director at Bell

Speaking of the new collaboration, Lee Ferris, managing director at Bell, said: “With more than 240 years in business between us, the collaboration with Jackson-Stops emphasises our continued focus to put customers in Northamptonshire at the heart of everything that we do.

“Being in business since 1898, we are proud of our heritage which inspires confidence with our customers. We are excited to be collaborating with such a prestigious estate agent as Jackson-Stops and are very much looking forward to working with them on future projects and events.”

Of the collaboration, Robert Godfrey, partner at Jackson-Stops said: “We are an established local firm originally founded over 100 years ago, so we've been around for a while.

“We were therefore delighted to be approached by Bell to collaborate. Our customer base is quite similar, specialising in offering a quality service in the fields in which we operate in.

“Indeed, we do see a lot of properties come onto the market which have kitchens from Bell of Northampton.

“Bell is associated with quality and offer a great range of products befitting of some of the houses that we have the privilege of selling, so the collaboration seems like a natural fit.”

For more information about Bell of Northampton, visit www.abell.co.uk

To find out more about Jackson-Stops visit www.jackson-stops.co.uk/