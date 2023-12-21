Homeless community to be given Christmas Day curry

An award-winning Northampton restaurant will ensure nobody goes hungry on Christmas Day by offering complimentary takeaways to the homeless community.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Saffron, In Castilian Street, will be handing out a hot meal and a soft drink to those living on the streets between 2pm and 3pm on Christmas Day.

Saffron manager Nahim Islam said: “Supporting the most vulnerable members of our society is a key priority for all of us over the festive period and providing a hot meal for those who find themselves without a roof over their heads on Christmas Day is the least we could do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Christmas is a time where we enjoy spending time with our loved ones but not everyone is fortunate enough to be able to do that. We want to ensure those people don’t get forgotten about and that they are looked after.”

Saffron will be handing our Christmas Day curries to the homeless in Northampton

Saffron was named the winner of the Food & Drink category at this year’s Northamptonshire Business Excellence Awards ceremony, hosted by comedian Rob Beckett. It was the first award the restaurant had won with Nahim at the helm, having taken over the day-to-day running of Saffron from his father Naz earlier this year.

Naz was previously awarded a Certificate for Outstanding Community Contribution by the Mayor of Northampton in recognition of his charity work and commitment to the community.

Naz has raised more than £90,000 for local charities and established a school and orphanage in one of the poorest areas of Bangladesh with the help of his family.