Homebuilder highlights charitable success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Random Acts of Kindness Day is a day dedicated to promoting kindness and goodwill. It encourages individuals to perform simple, unexpected acts of kindness to brighten someone’s day and create a ripple effect of positivity.

As part of the Barratt Developments Plc Charitable Foundation, David Wilson Homes supports national and local charities, both large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Through the developer’s Community Fund scheme, which is a monthly pot of £1,500 distributed to a charity selected by staff, David Wilson Homes has helped fund many charitable endeavours.

DWSM - SGB-24151 - (L-R) Alex of David Wilson Homes with Zoe and Rachel of NDAS

One of these donations went to Northamptonshire Search and Rescue, a charity that assists the emergency services in the search for missing people, to support the formation of a kayak team for river and flood searches.

John Brown, Search Technician at Northamptonshire Search and Rescue, said: “We were delighted to be recognised this way by David Wilson Homes. Our volunteers spend a lot of their time helping in their local community, so a donation like this one feels like recognition for all the hard work we do.”

Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service (NDAS) also received a donation from the homebuilder to assist with its vital work helping and supporting victims of domestic abuse. The contribution from David Wilson Homes helped purchase “move on packs”, which are issued to clients when leaving refuges and moving into their own homes. The packs included items like kettles, toasters, cutlery and crockery, as well as other essentials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zoe Tatham, Business Manager at Northampton Domestic Abuse Service, said: “It was a lovely surprise when David Wilson Homes got in touch to say we’d been chosen to receive this donation. Generosity like this allows our charity to go the extra mile to provide support for our clients. We are beyond grateful for the support we have received and would like to offer our most sincere thank you.”

DWSM - SGB-24039 - Northamptonshire Search and Rescue receiving their cheque from David Wilson Homes

Community support charity, Northampton Community Sheds, received a donation from David Wilson Homes to help its work enriching the lives of local people. Sheds groups offer people, particularly older or partially disabled people, a place to learn, teach and pursue practical interests and skills, promoting companionship and community spirit. The charity used the £1,500 to fund new equipment for its workshop including a new table saw.

Phil Osborne, Chair of Trustees at Northampton Community Sheds, said: “Community groups such as ours serve a vital service for people who might be looking for something new in their lives. They could be lacking companionship, wanting to learn a new skill, or even pass on their wealth of knowledge to someone else. So to receive this donation really does mean a lot to us all.”

Serve, a charity that provides services and assistance to older people and adults with disabilities in Northamptonshire, also received a £1,500 donation from David Wilson Homes to assist with its vital work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Tite, Fundraising Manager at Serve, said: “Our aim is to provide the highest quality of health and social care possible, and donations such as this one enables us to continue to offer much needed support to the communities we serve.”

Ben Kalus, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “As a leading housebuilder we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build, and we are delighted to be able to offer our support to so many wonderful charities.”