Homebuilder donates £1,000 to Irchester performing arts charity

The charity, Irchester Players, is based near the housebuilder’s Steeple View Chase development in Irchester and is comprised of a broad cross section of society, with ages ranging from young to old visiting the charity.

Irchester Players aim to provide for recreation and other leisure activities to people in Northamptonshire in the interests of developing their physical and mental capabilities, as well as maintaining their mental health.

Mulberry Homes’ £1,000 donation will help support the charity put on future productions and allow Irchester Players to continue to invest in technical areas to help bring the productions to life.

The contribution comes as part of The Mulberry Community Chest, in which the developer provides monthly donations to organisations and charities local to its developments.

Alex McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer at Irchester Players said: “On behalf of Irchester Players, thank you so much for to Mulberry Homes for their kind donation. This will help us once again to keep our charity going through such tough times.

“Donations like these are very important to our charity as these are one of the main things that keep our group going and allow us to continue to offer our services within the parish, especially our very successful youth division.”

Kerry Jones, Sales and Marketing Director at Mulberry Homes, said: “We are delighted to have made this contribution to Irchester Players Club, to help them continue to bring exciting performances to the stage.”

