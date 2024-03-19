Homebuilder contributes towards academy’s community sports hub project

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The gym is part of a wider community sports hub project which will include a brand new 3G football pitch and an upgraded sports hall floor.

Patrick Hallam, Head of Year 7 at Corby Business Academy, said: “We are extremely grateful for Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ donation, it is going to make a massive difference to the physical and mental health of our students.

“We’re in the process of securing a contract with a gym company and funding for our new 3G football pitch, so the donation will go towards this project.

“This new gym, when open, will benefit pupils and people in the local community, so we would like to say a big thank you to Barratt and David Wilson Homes for its support.”

Simon Francis, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Northampton, said: “We’re delighted to contribute towards Corby Business Academy’s community sports hub project, and we hope the gym will help future students achieve a healthy and active lifestyle.

