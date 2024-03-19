Homebuilder contributes towards academy’s community sports hub project

Local housebuilder Barratt and David Wilson Homes has donated £2,500 to Corby Business Academy for it to put towards its project of building an on-site school and community gym.
By Dan Cole, writing on behalf of Barratt and David Wilson HomesContributor
Published 19th Mar 2024, 13:07 GMT
The gym is part of a wider community sports hub project which will include a brand new 3G football pitch and an upgraded sports hall floor.

The 11-18 academy is located on Priors Hall Park in Corby, next to the housebuilder’s Barratt Homes at Priors Hall Park and David Wilson Homes at Priors Hall Park developments.

Patrick Hallam, Head of Year 7 at Corby Business Academy, said: “We are extremely grateful for Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ donation, it is going to make a massive difference to the physical and mental health of our students.

BN - 022 - Patrick showing Olivia around Corby Business AcademyBN - 022 - Patrick showing Olivia around Corby Business Academy
“We’re in the process of securing a contract with a gym company and funding for our new 3G football pitch, so the donation will go towards this project.

“This new gym, when open, will benefit pupils and people in the local community, so we would like to say a big thank you to Barratt and David Wilson Homes for its support.”

Simon Francis, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Northampton, said: “We’re delighted to contribute towards Corby Business Academy’s community sports hub project, and we hope the gym will help future students achieve a healthy and active lifestyle.

“As a leading housebuilder, it is important to us that we support the communities close to where we build. Having a facility to exercise at school will certainly help to improve and maintain both physical and mental health.”

