Home care provider celebrates exciting new office opening

To celebrate its opening, Directors, David Howard and Catherine Slater, hosted an informal party attended by members of the East Hunsbury community and local charities, as well as the care team, and customers and their families. They were particularly delighted to welcome the Mayor of Northampton, Cllr Stephen Hibbert, together with the Chair and Deputy Chair of East Hunsbury Parish Council. The new office opening comes at a time when the demand for high-quality home care services is on the rise. Bluebird Care Northampton is well-positioned to meet this growing need, with a team of highly trained and compassionate care experts who are passionate about improving the quality of life for all those they support. The new office will be managed by Kelly Mennim, who has over 12 years of experience of providing home care services in Northampton, and her team, including Supervisor Lorraine Belli. Kelly shared: “We are delighted to open our new Bluebird Care office in East Hunsbury, which reflects our commitment to providing exceptional care services to the local community. This expansion will allow us to better support our customers and care teams across a broader area than ever before." In addition to providing care at home services, Bluebird Care Northampton is also actively involved in community outreach initiatives and partnerships with local organisations, which contributed to the reason why they chose the Abbey Centre as their new office location. The Centre is a vibrant community hub that hosts a variety of local groups and activities and provides a wide range of services and activities for the local community, including fitness classes, social groups, and educational workshops. It serves as a focal point for community engagement and acts as a gathering place for residents of all ages, making it an ideal location for Bluebird Care Northampton's new office. The opening party included a fundraiser for local charity, The Lighthouse Centre, raising valuable funds to support their charitable work of providing holistic treatments to patients with long-term medical conditions or cancers. Bluebird Care Northampton also have plans to start a Dementia Café and social group which can be accessed not only by their customers, but by anyone in Northampton who is living with dementia and their friends and family. The team at Bluebird Care Northampton is looking forward to continuing their mission of providing exceptional care at home services with compassion, dignity, and respect. The entire team is excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and is committed to making a difference in the lives of those they serve.