A national craft retailer is set to open a new store at a popular Northamptonshire garden centre later this month.

Hobbycraft will be opening of a new store in Bell Plantation Garden Centre in Towcester on Thursday October 16.

The shop has created 10 new jobs and will be housed in the 40,000 square feet of retail space at the independent and family-owned garden centre.

On offer at the shop will be a range of products from baking, home craft, papercraft, knitting, sewing, kids’ crafts and model making to accessories for weddings, celebrations and more. The opening will also be just in time for the centre’s Christmas launch with festive displays, gifts and seasonal inspiration.

Darren Kay, retail director at Hobbycraft said: “We’re incredibly excited about our new partnership with the Bell Plantation Garden Centre. Our new Towcester store will allow us to deliver the very best crafts and hobbies in a new retail environment, and we’re really looking forward to helping people discover the joy of making, which has always been at the heart of everything we do at Hobbycraft.”

The store will open at 9am on October 16 and will be open Monday to Friday 9.00am to 5.30pm, Saturday 9.00am to 5.30pm and Sunday 10.30am to 4.30pm.