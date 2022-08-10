Historic village pub now open for business after £330,000 revamp

A revamped village pub in Kilsby has reopened its doors after three years with a brand new look and food menu.
The George has had a complete redesign inside, and now offers a varied menu of Indian-inspired dishes along with popular pub favourites including burgers, wood-fired pizzas and grills.
At the helm is accomplished Midlands-based chef Hari Shankarkrishnamurthy, who takes over following a £330,000 investment by Star Pubs & Bars and has aspirations to make the venue a destination restaurant.
The menu includes burgers and wood-fired pizzas and grills. Vegan, vegetarian and Halal diets will be well catered for.
Hari said: “It’s been a long time coming, due to various unforeseen delays, but I’m delighted to finally be able to open the doors of The George. The pub is looking fantastic and we have a great team who can’t wait to serve our guests. We look forward to reestablishing The George as a great place to drink and dine.”