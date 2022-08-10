Historic village pub now open for business after £330,000 revamp

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pub is now open with staff ready to welcome guests.

A revamped village pub in Kilsby has reopened its doors after three years with a brand new look and food menu.

The George has had a complete redesign inside, and now offers a varied menu of Indian-inspired dishes along with popular pub favourites including burgers, wood-fired pizzas and grills.

At the helm is accomplished Midlands-based chef Hari Shankarkrishnamurthy, who takes over following a £330,000 investment by Star Pubs & Bars and has aspirations to make the venue a destination restaurant.

The menu includes burgers and wood-fired pizzas and grills. Vegan, vegetarian and Halal diets will be well catered for.

