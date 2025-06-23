Historic Northants pub to reopen after year-long closure and major £175,000 investment

A historic Northamptonshire pub is set to reopen after a year-long closure following a major £175,000 investment.

The transformation began in early June at The Monk & Tipster in Watling Street, Towcester, which is located in a Grade II listed building.

This investment is being led by Heineken-owned Star Pubs, and new publicans and friends Simon Bright, Jeff Shanahan and Adam Perry.

The £175,000 being injected into the well-known pub is hoped to turn it into a “top quality local” with nine en-suite letting rooms. It is expected to reopen in early July and will create 12 new jobs.

Simon, who also runs a pub in Bletchley, said: “We all own other businesses but are massive fans of pubs.

“We believe they have an important role to play in society as social hubs where people can gather, make friends and get to know others they wouldn’t normally meet in their everyday lives.

“We like to see pubs stay open. It’s sad to see a beautiful old building like The Monk & Tipster shut up. Although it’s lost its way in recent times, there’s lots of affection for it in Towcester and concern for its future.

“We’re committed to The Monk & Tipster for the long-term. We want to give it the TLC it needs to get back to its glory days and be an asset to the community once again.”

The external works will carefully restore the distinctive limestone building, which dates back to 1650, with new signage and lighting at the front.

A sheltered 30-seater courtyard garden will be developed at the side, sporting new furniture, pretty planting and festoon lighting.

The internal makeover will upgrade The Monk & Tipster throughout while keeping its cosy character and charm.

Features such as the old fireplace, wood bar, and brick and timber floors will be renovated and retained, alongside new carpets and furniture. Decorative lighting and quirky artwork will complete the look.

Other improvements include redecorating the nine en-suite letting rooms above the pub and refitting the kitchen to enable the introduction of all-day homemade food.

Breakfasts will range from pastries to a full English, whilst the main menu will focus on popular pub classics – such as fish and chips, curry and Sunday roasts. Dishes will be freshly prepared using locally sourced ingredients where possible.

On the drinks front, there will be a wide selection spanning craft beer, cask ales, cocktails and barista quality coffee.

Customers’ four-legged friends have not been forgotten and will receive bowls of water and dog treats on the house.

As a traditional local, The Monk & Tipster will host a variety of activities for the whole community. On the cards are quizzes, musical bingo and band nights, as well as events to mark key occasions throughout the year and charity fundraisers in aid of worthy causes.

Sports enthusiasts will also be well catered for, with a new AV system showing Sky and TNT Sports.

Lee Dishington, investment manager at Star Pubs, said: “We’re delighted to be investing in such a prominent pub and giving it the new lease of life it needs to thrive.

“It’s great to see The Monk & Tipster back in stable hands. Simon, Jeff and Adam are passionate about pubs and highly experienced in running them. Their plans for The Monk & Tipster are just what’s required.”

The trio are keen to find out more about The Monk & Tipster’s history and want to hear from anyone with information and pictures of the pub in bygone days for a display.

“We’re pretty sure it’s the only pub in the UK called The Monk & Tipster, but we’d like to clarify that and establish how it got its name,” said Simon. “There are all sorts of stories about the pub, some claim it's haunted. We’d love to know more.”

For more information – including updates on the refurbishment’s progress and the pub opening date – visit The Monk & Tipster’s Instagram page here.