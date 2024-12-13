Historic Northamptonshire hotel and wedding venue for sale

By Tram Phi
Published 13th Dec 2024, 11:32 BST
Updated 13th Dec 2024, 16:52 BST
The Bridge Hotel in Thrapston, Kettering a well-known property with significant historical character, is now on the market for £950,000. This is a unique opportunity to restore a landmark property or explore new uses for the site, subject to planning permission (STPP).

Prime Location and Accessibility

Located just off the A14, the hotel enjoys excellent access to Thrapston town centre, which offers a variety of shops, restaurants, and local amenities. Situated between Kettering and Wellingborough, the property benefits from strong transport links, making it accessible for both local residents and visitors.

Property Details

The Bridge Hotel in Thrapston is up for sale.

The Bridge Hotel is set on a generous 0.653-acre plot and features a gross internal area of 1,470m² (15,817 sq ft). Believed to date back to the late Victorian era, the property comprises a range of buildings that have served as a hotel for many years.

The hotel includes:

  • 17 en-suite bedrooms
  • Conferencing and function suites
  • Extensive grounds suitable for redevelopment (STPP)

While the first floor has undergone recent renovations, further work is required to restore the entire building. Its layout and plot size offer flexibility for a variety of uses, maintaining its role as a hotel or adapting it for alternative purposes.

The Bridge Hotel in Thrapston is up for sale.

A Property with History

The Bridge Hotel has seen changes in ownership over the years, reflecting its enduring appeal and significance in the area. It was purchased in 2020 for £470,000 by a local business owner with plans for revitalisation. In 2024, it changed hands again for £790,000.

Although the property is currently closed, it remains a key site with vast potential. Its historic character and prime location make it an exciting prospect for investors or developers with a vision for its future.

Mario Bartella, sales partner at Chelton Brown estate agents, commented:“This property suits a variety of uses. While refurbishment is required, it represents a great opportunity for those looking to breathe new life into a historic site.”

Future Possibilities

With its historic charm, spacious grounds, and excellent location, The Bridge Hotel could continue as a hospitality venue or be adapted for new uses, subject to planning permission. Its versatility makes it an appealing option for a wide range of potential projects.

Further Information

For more information about The Bridge Hotel, visit https://www.cheltonbrown.co.uk/property-for-sale/kettering/nn14-4jp/3872071

