Historic hotel rises to the challenge

The team at Fawsley Hall Hotel & Spa is taking on the Franklins £50 Challenge to raise vital funds for The Lewis Foundation, a local charity that delivers over 2,000 free gift bags to adult cancer patients every month. As part of its efforts, the hotel is hosting a raffle, a beautiful Bluebell walk, charity spa day, guided history walk, afternoon tea fundraiser and a charity lunch, all in support of this wonderful cause.

Part of the Hand Picked Hotels Collection, Fawsley Hall Hotel & Spa has a long-standing relationship with The Lewis Foundation, including hosting its annual fundraising Gala Ball. Now, the team is taking its support even further as part of the entrepreneurial Franklins £50 Challenge, which gives participants £50 and challenges them to turn it into as much money as possible for charity.

The hotel has organised a whole host of events to help raise money for The Lewis Foundation:

Win a Luxury Getaway

Win an overnight stay in one of the hotel's luxury rooms.

Supporters can enter an exciting raffle to win an overnight stay for two at Fawsley Hall Hotel & Spa for just £10 per ticket. Enter at: www.givewheel.com/fundraising/6894/fawsleyhallraffle/

Bluebell Walk – Wednesday 30th April

Join the team for a beautiful, scenic guided spring walk through stunning bluebell woods. Just £10 per ticket, all proceeds will go to The Lewis Foundation. Places can be booked via phone or in-person at the hotel. Walkers to meet by the Maltsters pub in Badby at 1pm.

Spa for a Cause – Thursday 8th May

Enjoy a spa day in aid of The Lewis Foundation.

On Thursday 8th May, the hotel’s spa team will donate their time and skills, transforming one of the treatment rooms into a dedicated charity space. Guests can enjoy a 55-minute treatment for £60 or a 25-minute treatment for £40, with all proceeds going directly to The Lewis Foundation. Treatments can be booked via phone or in-person at the hotel’s reception, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Guided History Walk & Cream Tea – Thursday 8th May at 11am

Also on 8th May, Fawsley Hall will host its first ever guided history walk, offering guests a glimpse into the rich heritage of the estate. The walk concludes with a delightful cream tea, all for £30 per person. Limited to just 10 participants, this event is bookable by calling 01327 892000. Please note: the walk includes steps and is not suitable for guests with limited mobility.

Franklins Friday Afternoon Tea – Friday 16th May

Historic Fawsley Hall Hotel & Spa

Experience a themed afternoon tea in the Great Hall featuring special Franklins 50 cakes and an information table about The Lewis Foundation. 20% of all afternoon teas booked that day will be donated to the charity. Reservations can be made via the Fawsley Hall website or by calling 01327 892000.

Charity Lunch – Wednesday 21st May

The fundraising continues with a special charity lunch on Wednesday 21st May. For £50 per person, guests will enjoy a sparkling welcome drink and canapés on the lawn from 12.00pm, followed by a two-course lunch and a chance to learn more about The Lewis Foundation. The event includes a charity raffle and a glass of wine or soft drink with the meal. Bookings can be made by calling 01327 892000 or through The Lewis Foundation directly.

Graeme Nesbitt, general manager of Fawsley Hall Hotel & Spa, said: "We’re incredibly proud to be supporting The Lewis Foundation as part of this challenge. The charity’s work providing comfort to cancer patients across our region is truly inspiring and we wanted to do everything we could to help. Whether it’s entering the raffle, joining a history walk, enjoying a spa treatment or afternoon tea, we hope people get on board with our fundraising efforts to not only raise lots of money but to help raise awareness of the incredible difference The Lewis Foundation makes every single day."

For more information on the work of The Lewis Foundation, visit: www.thelewisfoundation.co.uk