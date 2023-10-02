Historic hotel celebrates charity dinner success with host Steve Thompson MBE

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Guests at the exclusive event, held at the family run historic hotel, enjoyed fine dining and an evening with the sporting star, with money from each ticket sold being donated to the HeadOn Foundation, the charity founded by Steve Thompson.

Almost £4,000 was raised for the charity following the event where award-winning author and former hooker from England’s 2003 Rugby World Cup-winning team Steve was the guest speaker.

At the charity dinner Steve shared his inspirational story with guests including insights into the journey of becoming a world-class athlete and his personal challenges, including his fight against early-onset dementia. The sporting legend also talked about his ongoing efforts to help promote safety in the game for future generations.

Steve Thompson with guests at the charity dinner

The hotel’s renowned head chef Samuel Squires, who specialises in fine dining using locally sourced ingredients, created a lavish six course menu for guests attending the intimate event.

Steve Thompson said: “It was an excellent event and I am thrilled that so much money has been raised for the HeadOn Foundation.”

Hotel Manager Sebastiaan Evans said: “It was a privilege for the Old Crown Coaching Inn to be able to host this prestigious dinner and welcome Steve Thompson are our guest of honour.

“The evening was a fantastic success and we are delighted it has helped to raise so much money for such an important charity. All the guests had a wonderful evening and enjoyed the fabulous fine-dining experience Samuel and our team were able to provide for this very special occasion.”