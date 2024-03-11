High Street health check: Big names declining, multi-million pound works, and vape shops on the rise in Northampton
and live on Freeview channel 276
Here’s a round up of some of the opened and closed businesses in Northampton town centre in the past year.
As part of its high street health check, the Chronicle & Echo counted shops and businesses in and around Northampton's town centre that either opened, relocated, or closed for in the past year.
The count was completed by using the appearance of the premises in town centre, its status on Google and where possible contacting the owner. Read a full list of these businesses below.
Bridge Street
Hello burger – opened
The Ladz – opened
Fireaway – opened
CI Aesthetics – closed
Retro Bar – closed
Richard Greener – closed and relocated
Ashby Lowery – closed
St News convenience store – opened
A&C Hair, Art and Beauty – opened
Drapery
Debenhams conversion into 200 student flats – ongoing
Shoezone – closed
Mentor Merlin – in process of moving into former Barclays Bank
Wingers – opened
The Penny Loafer – opened
Vapes Centre – opened
Little Europe (vape shop) – opened
Pannemark (bakery) – opened
Gold Street
Wilkos – closed
Beauty Pallette – opened
Golden Touch Turkish barbers – opened
Mail, Boxes Etc – opened
Poundstretcher – opened
Istanbul Supermarket – opened
Europe Asia supermarket – set to open at former Wilkos
Market Square
Golden Slots casino – opened
The Penny Loafer – opened
Plans are in the pipeline to convert Market Walk into a ‘unique’ multi-million pound STACK leisure centre.
£10m works to refurbish the Market Square are ongoing and are set to be complete by summer this year.
Abington Street
Happy Diner – opened
Ann Summers – closed and relocated to Grosvenor Centre
Howden Insurance – opened
Wenzels – opened
Mobile Lab – opened
Harun’s Barbers – opened
Zesty Vape – opened
West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) £5million construction works to redevelop Abington and Fish Street kick-started on Monday, February 26. Over the coming months workers contractors Kier will be installing new paving and seating, additional trees and planting to boost the landscaping in the area, according to the council.
Mark Mullen, operations manager at Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID) said: “High Streets up and down the country are changing as customer demands continue to evolve, and Northampton is no different in that respect.“We have seen several new high-quality businesses open in the town over the past year, including independent coffee shops, restaurants and clothing stores that have made a real difference to the look and feel of our town centre.“Existing retailers have shown their commitment to Northampton by investing in new premises or expanding their current footprint while national chains have also seen the potential of the town by opening new branches.“The ongoing work to reimagine Market Square, Abington Street and Fish Street is now progressing at pace and we look forward to a vibrant and bustling town centre where businesses can thrive and shoppers can enjoy a healthy mix of retailers and hospitality venues in a safe, clean and welcoming environment.“The town has once again been awarded Purple Flag status in recognition of its nighttime economy offering and the number of businesses choosing to open here in the middle of uncertain economic times underlines the confidence they have in Northampton.“We will continue to represent levy-paying businesses in the town centre and ensure their voice is heard as we all strive to make Northampton town centre an even better place to live, work and shop.”
Little Vegas casino – opened
Coffee and Friends – opened
Rugs and more – opened
Cozy African Restaurant and Bar – opened
Europe Supermarket – opened
Grosvenor Centre
Accessorize – closed
Ann Summers – opened
Shoezone – opened
Tokky – relocated
Bewiched – opened
The Body Shop – closed
Tony Jones Florists – opened
Wellingborough Road
Megway Parcel Store – opened
Magazinul Prahova (vapes and shisha) – opened
MP Nails and Beauty – opened
Sam Mini Mart (vapes) – opened
Amy’s Nails – opened
Mini Euro Vapes – opened
Max Mini Market (vapes) – opened
Vaha Lounge – opened
Sultan’s Kitchen – opened
Bada Bing Lounge – opened
Bacco Italian – opened
Dahab – opened
Chaiiwala – opened
Magazinul Maramures (vapes) – opened
Testimony African Ghanian Cuisine – opened
European Supermarket – opened
Nbhd Barbershop – opened
Sakura Susi Bar – opened
Lloyds Bank – closed
McMahon and Co hairdressers – opened
Magazinal Bucuresti (vapes) – opened
You Want Beef? – opened
St Giles Street
Euro Building and Maintenance Brickwork Contractors – opened
Strada Real Estate – closed
Razor King (barbers) – opened
Istanbul Barbers – opened
Pasha Barbers – opened
There are around four empty units on this street.
Temporary Market at Commercial Street
Only two full-time traders are left standing on the temporary market, not including part time traders and food units.
What does BID say?
Mark Mullen, operations manager at Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID) said: “High Streets up and down the country are changing as customer demands continue to evolve, and Northampton is no different in that respect.“We have seen several new high-quality businesses open in the town over the past year, including independent coffee shops, restaurants and clothing stores that have made a real difference to the look and feel of our town centre.“Existing retailers have shown their commitment to Northampton by investing in new premises or expanding their current footprint while national chains have also seen the potential of the town by opening new branches.“The ongoing work to reimagine Market Square, Abington Street and Fish Street is now progressing at pace and we look forward to a vibrant and bustling town centre where businesses can thrive and shoppers can enjoy a healthy mix of retailers and hospitality venues in a safe, clean and welcoming environment.“The town has once again been awarded Purple Flag status in recognition of its nighttime economy offering and the number of businesses choosing to open here in the middle of uncertain economic times underlines the confidence they have in Northampton.“We will continue to represent levy-paying businesses in the town centre and ensure their voice is heard as we all strive to make Northampton town centre an even better place to live, work and shop.”