High Street health check: Big names declining, multi-million pound works, and vape shops on the rise in Northampton

Here’s a round up of some of the opened and closed businesses in Northampton town centre in the past year.

As part of its high street health check, the Chronicle & Echo counted shops and businesses in and around Northampton's town centre that either opened, relocated, or closed for in the past year.

The count was completed by using the appearance of the premises in town centre, its status on Google and where possible contacting the owner. Read a full list of these businesses below.

High Street health check 2024

Bridge Street

Hello burger – opened

The Ladz – opened

Fireaway – opened

CI Aesthetics – closed

Retro Bar – closed

Richard Greener – closed and relocated

Ashby Lowery – closed

St News convenience store – opened

A&C Hair, Art and Beauty – opened

Drapery

Debenhams conversion into 200 student flats – ongoing

Shoezone – closed

Mentor Merlin – in process of moving into former Barclays Bank

Wingers – opened

The Penny Loafer – opened

Vapes Centre – opened

Little Europe (vape shop) – opened

Pannemark (bakery) – opened

Gold Street

Wilkos – closed

Beauty Pallette – opened

Golden Touch Turkish barbers – opened

Mail, Boxes Etc – opened

Poundstretcher – opened

Istanbul Supermarket – opened

Europe Asia supermarket – set to open at former Wilkos

Market Square

Golden Slots casino – opened

Plans are in the pipeline to convert Market Walk into a ‘unique’ multi-million pound STACK leisure centre.

£10m works to refurbish the Market Square are ongoing and are set to be complete by summer this year.

Abington Street

Happy Diner – opened

Ann Summers – closed and relocated to Grosvenor Centre

Howden Insurance – opened

Wenzels – opened

Mobile Lab – opened

Harun’s Barbers – opened

Zesty Vape – opened

West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) £5million construction works to redevelop Abington and Fish Street kick-started on Monday, February 26. Over the coming months workers contractors Kier will be installing new paving and seating, additional trees and planting to boost the landscaping in the area, according to the council.

Mark Mullen, operations manager at Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID) said: “High Streets up and down the country are changing as customer demands continue to evolve, and Northampton is no different in that respect.“We have seen several new high-quality businesses open in the town over the past year, including independent coffee shops, restaurants and clothing stores that have made a real difference to the look and feel of our town centre.“Existing retailers have shown their commitment to Northampton by investing in new premises or expanding their current footprint while national chains have also seen the potential of the town by opening new branches.“The ongoing work to reimagine Market Square, Abington Street and Fish Street is now progressing at pace and we look forward to a vibrant and bustling town centre where businesses can thrive and shoppers can enjoy a healthy mix of retailers and hospitality venues in a safe, clean and welcoming environment.“The town has once again been awarded Purple Flag status in recognition of its nighttime economy offering and the number of businesses choosing to open here in the middle of uncertain economic times underlines the confidence they have in Northampton.“We will continue to represent levy-paying businesses in the town centre and ensure their voice is heard as we all strive to make Northampton town centre an even better place to live, work and shop.”

Little Vegas casino – opened

Coffee and Friends – opened

Rugs and more – opened

Cozy African Restaurant and Bar – opened

Europe Supermarket – opened

Grosvenor Centre

Accessorize – closed

Ann Summers – opened

Shoezone – opened

Tokky – relocated

Bewiched – opened

The Body Shop – closed

Tony Jones Florists – opened

Wellingborough Road

Megway Parcel Store – opened

Magazinul Prahova (vapes and shisha) – opened

MP Nails and Beauty – opened

Sam Mini Mart (vapes) – opened

Amy’s Nails – opened

Mini Euro Vapes – opened

Max Mini Market (vapes) – opened

Vaha Lounge – opened

Sultan’s Kitchen – opened

Bada Bing Lounge – opened

Bacco Italian – opened

Dahab – opened

Chaiiwala – opened

Magazinul Maramures (vapes) – opened

Testimony African Ghanian Cuisine – opened

European Supermarket – opened

Nbhd Barbershop – opened

Sakura Susi Bar – opened

Lloyds Bank – closed

McMahon and Co hairdressers – opened

Magazinal Bucuresti (vapes) – opened

You Want Beef? – opened

St Giles Street

Euro Building and Maintenance Brickwork Contractors – opened

Strada Real Estate – closed

Razor King (barbers) – opened

Istanbul Barbers – opened

Pasha Barbers – opened

There are around four empty units on this street.

Temporary Market at Commercial Street

Only two full-time traders are left standing on the temporary market, not including part time traders and food units.

