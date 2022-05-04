‘Hidden gem’ Northampton village pub scoops top prize as ‘best presented’

A Northampton village pub, described as a “hidden gem”, has scooped an award for being the ‘best presented’ establishment.

The Old Cherry Tree in Great Houghton was named the ‘best presented pub’ in Wells & Co’s Pub Partner Awards 2022.

Alan Edge and Andy Pye, responsible for the pub, have only been in situ for a year, joining Wells back in 2021 in between lockdowns.

The Old Cherry Tree team with the Pub Partners award.

However, Wells & Co says the site has gone from “strength to strength” ever since and is a “hit” with locals.

Judges were particularly impressed with the pub’s high level of cleanliness, describing the pub as “spotless,” even during a very busy service time when the site was being judged.

They also described it to have “real charm, a great ambiance” and said it was “a home away from home – a true hidden gem, waiting to be discovered. Once found you will return again and again.”

Business partner and co-landlord, Alan Edge, said: “When we first visited The Old Cherry we immediately fell in love with its character and old-world charm.

“The building itself was built in 1576 and has run as a pub for the last 200 years or so, we were therefore keen to retain its history and authenticity.

“Our vision was to create a traditional ‘old fashioned’ English pub, fit for the 21st Century which we think we have managed to achieve.

“Winning this award has made all the hard work worth it, that said, it is of course a labour of love.”

The awards are held once a year by the 140-strong pub company, but this is the first time the pubs were able to celebrate in over two years due to the pandemic.