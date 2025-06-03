Here’s why a recently refurbished Northampton town centre street has been DUG UP – despite £5M revamp.

Fish Street and Abington Street have been undergoing improvement works since February 2024, funded by £5.2 million from the Government’s Towns Fund.

According to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), the project aims to "lift the quality" of public spaces through the use of "high-quality" materials, increased seating and planting, and the introduction of "new art and play opportunities" along the streets, as well as spaces for outdoor dining and community activity.

However, a section of Fish Street, at its crossroads with Dychurch Lane, has been dug up by National Grid in the past week.

According to National Grid, the works are an urgent excavation to locate and repair a low-voltage cable fault.

A National Grid Electricity Distribution spokesperson said: “We’d like to thank residents and local businesses for their patience as we undertake emergency repairs on Fish Street in Northampton town centre. These works are essential in maintaining the reliability of the local electricity supply for homes and businesses.”

The spokesperson added: “We will always backfill and reinstate earlier if the fault is fixed ahead of schedule.”

The work started on May 29 and is due to end on Thursday, June 4.

WNC has not responded to this newspaper’s request for comment.

Abington Street remains a construction site and is now set to be completed in summer, according to WNC.

The work has been delayed on multiple occasions. An initial completion date was set for winter, then spring, and now summer. No specific completion date has been revealed.

According to the Met Office, summer officially ends on Monday, September 22. WNC has been asked if completion could stretch that far.

A WNC spokeswoman previously said: “We'd like to thank all businesses and residents for their patience during the recent pause in work at Abington Street. .

"The improvements to this shopping district form part of a broader scheme aimed at enhancing the overall aesthetic and functionality of Abington and Fish Street, making these areas more attractive and accessible for both residents and visitors.”

Demolition work is set to begin in mid-June on the former M&S and BHS buildings in Abington Street to make way for hundreds of new flats.