Here's why a busy shopping centre in Northampton was evacuated this morning
Here’s why a busy shopping centre in Northampton was evacuated this morning (Tuesday).
Weston Favell Shopping Centre was evacuated this morning at 10am.
The shopping centre has confirmed that this was a planned evacuation.
A Weston Favell spokesman said: “The centre underwent a planned evacuation at 10am to test our systems and procedures.”
The shopping centre is now fully back up and running and has been since 10.20am, according to the spokesman.
In 2019, Weston Favell Shopping Centre was evacuated after someone had put a jacket potato in a microwave while wrapped in tin foil.
